American Strategies and Real Strategies Merge with Statara Solutions

Combination Creates a Data-Driven Powerhouse Under Statara Solutions Brand Offering Integrated Opinion Research, Advocacy, Analytics and Media Buying Solutions Across Public Affairs, Nonprofit, and Regulated Sectors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Statara Solutions, a leader in data analytics, customer intelligence, and media buying, today announced its merger with American Strategies, a nationally recognized public opinion research firm, and Real Strategies, a strategic campaign consulting company, to create a unified organization under the Statara Solutions brand.

This combination brings together decades of expertise in polling, advocacy, and data-driven solutions, establishing a new standard for the public affairs, trade association, higher education, real estate and regulated industries the company serves.

"This merger is a game-changer," said Bryan Whitaker, CEO of Statara Solutions. "By integrating data analytics, media buying, strategic research, and strategic campaign solutions, we are creating an unmatched, unified approach to serve our growing client base. Our combined expertise will empower our clients to achieve their outreach goals with precision and scale. This merger is more than the sum of its parts—it's a force multiplier that will redefine how these industries approach their data and execute outreach."

Joe Goode, former CEO of American Strategies, will assume the role of Chief Research Officer, while Tim Nelson, former CEO of Real Strategies, will become Chief Data Officer.

Tom Bonier, CEO of The TARA Group, parent company of Statara, commented, "The unification of these three powerhouse firms is a bold step toward delivering transformative value to clients across sectors. Statara is uniquely positioned to tackle today's most complex challenges with the industry's best data analytics, strategic insights and an award-winning media buying platform. I couldn't be more excited about the potential this merger unlocks."

About Statara Solutions

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics, media buying, opinion research, and strategic campaign solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment as well as our award-winning media platform, survey research, and strategic campaign consultants, equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities needed to execute their marketing and outreach campaigns. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit www.statara.com.

