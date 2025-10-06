American Student Assistance Empowers High Schoolers to Award Nearly One Million Dollars in Funding to Massachusetts Nonprofits Through Innovative Youth-Led Grantmaking Pilot Program

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures, today announced that it has awarded three grants totaling $900,000 to Massachusetts youth-serving nonprofit organizations, One Bead , Codman Square Health Center , and BioBuilder Educational Foundation , through ASA's inaugural Youth-Led Grantmaking program. This initiative engages high school juniors and seniors in all aspects of the philanthropic process, providing real-world experience in grantmaking and social impact while cultivating critical, in-demand durable skills such as communication, decision-making, and analytical thinking.

These three nonprofits, which prepare youth for careers in leading Massachusetts industries like healthcare and bioengineering, join ASA's broader community of more than 80 past and current grantees across more than 40 states. Existing grantees represent additional industries like animation design, arts, construction, education, entrepreneurship, gaming, green jobs, and STEM.

By placing youth at the center of funding decisions, ASA is amplifying young voices in philanthropy and redefining what inclusive, youth-responsive funding can look like. The program offers valuable insight into the direct service initiatives that resonate most with Gen Z, and these learnings will inform ASA's ongoing collaboration with philanthropic partners to embed youth perspectives into future funding strategies—ensuring programs reflect the evolving needs, interests, and aspirations of the next generation.

Sixteen participating high school students were selected in February 2025. Participants were chosen from a group consisting of 25 teens (grades 11-12) across 11 schools representing six districts in Massachusetts. Selected students represent a diverse cross-section of racial, socioeconomic, and lived experiences, ensuring that a wide range of perspectives shaped the grantee selection process. Over the course of four months, through workshops, independent research, and peer collaboration, students examined the history of philanthropy in the U.S., including its roots in systemic inequities. As part of this immersive real-world learning experience, students curated evaluation rubrics, reviewed proposals, engaged with nonprofit leaders, and collaboratively discussed and determined funding decisions.

"ASA is proud to have launched this unique youth-led philanthropy initiative, which empowered high school students to co-design the grantmaking process. This program provides invaluable exposure to a viable career path. ASA is one of the few funders nationally, in the youth career readiness space, to entrust youth with this level of decision-making power. By amplifying youth voices and honoring lived experiences, this program demonstrates how equitable design can reshape traditional philanthropy and drive more inclusive outcomes," said Julie Lammers, President and CEO, ASA.

Grantees include the following:

One Bead has been awarded a $300,000 grant over three years. The organization provides a scalable, school-based program that helps middle school students explore career paths, set goals, and navigate Boston's education system with confidence. The funding will support in-school programs ensuring students spend at least 10 hours annually on career planning. With support from local professionals, One Bead helps schools build capacity for career-connected learning.

"One Bead is honored to be selected by ASA's youth reviewers as part of the Youth-Led Grantmaking Pilot–a decision that underscores the importance of early exposure to career and academic planning. Together, we can ensure every middle grade student in Boston is equipped with the clarity and confidence they need to plan for what comes next," said Sara Kittle, CEO & Founder.

Codman Square Health Center has been awarded a $300,000 grant over three years. The organization engages students starting in middle schools through their postsecondary years with consistent support and exposure to healthcare careers, thus building confidence, skills, and direction needed for long-term success in the healthcare field.

"This ASA grant is an investment in the future of our Codman community. By inspiring and supporting our community youth to pursue healthcare careers, we are opening doors of opportunity while building a workforce that truly reflects and serves our neighborhood. At Codman Square Health Center, we believe our young people are the next generation of healthcare professionals and leaders," said Dr. Guy Fish, CEO, Codman Square Health Center.

BioBuilder Educational Foundation has been awarded a $300,000 grant over three years. The organization brings tomorrow's science into today's classrooms, giving students a leg up and a way into college and careers in bioengineering. The funding will expand BioBuilder Club, an after-school, in person program that helps high school students discover how science and engineering can solve real-world problems.

"We've seen how eager students are for opportunities to connect what they learn in school with the careers they imagine for themselves," said Dr. Natalie Kuldell, Executive Director of BioBuilder. "With ASA's support, we can help more students connect classroom learning to biotechnology careers, and the impact they can have on the world."

Dylan Stark, a student participant in the Youth-Led Grantmaking program, credits the initiative with giving him a better appreciation of the philanthropic process and his generation a voice in which programs were most deserving of the funding.

"I felt like I was being taken seriously, which I'm really grateful for," he shared. "And I feel like I made a bit of an impact in being able to say, 'this is how you should support youth' as a youth."

About American Student Assistance

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through access to career readiness information and experiences for all. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests—and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission—in schools and beyond the classroom—by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape® and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa .

SOURCE American Student Assistance (ASA)