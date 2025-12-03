American Student Assistance Expands Award-Winning Partnership with FREE TO DREAM™ to Empower Opportunity and Systems-Involved Youth

Partnership Delivers DREAMKEEPER™ Resource Kit to Equip Educators, Mentors, and Parents and a Call to Action for Them to Help Young People Envision a Just and Joyful Future

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way young people learn about careers and prepare for their futures, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with FREE TO DREAM™, the nonprofit founded by Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist, actor, and activist Common. Through a $500,000 grant, the partnership will continue advancing the I AM FREE TO DREAM™ initiative aimed at helping opportunity youth, including those involved in the justice system, understand the transformative power of their dreams and to map those dreams to tangible resources and opportunities in the real world.

The announcement follows national recognition at the 2025 Anthem Awards , where ASA and FREE TO DREAM™ earned two honors: Gold for I AM FREE TO DREAM™ in Education, Art & Culture: Campaign – Non-Profit and Silver for Education, Art & Culture: Partnership or Collaboration. The 5th annual Anthem Awards–the largest and most comprehensive social impact award, presented by the Webby Awards–celebrate purpose-driven initiatives that promote equity, access, and creativity.

Empowering Dreamkeepers to Inspire Change

At the heart of this expanded collaboration is the DREAMKEEPER™ Resource Kit , an innovative toolkit designed to help educators, mentors, and parents—known as Dreamkeepers™—nurture and protect the aspirations of young people. The kit introduces The Five Practices for Transformative Dreaming, a framework that encourages youth to connect with their cultural roots, embrace their fullest potential, and chart their own unique pathways to prosperity.

Inspired by Langston Hughes' poem "The Dream Keeper," Dreamkeepers are trusted adults who guide youth in exploring their potential and turning dreams into actionable goals. The toolkit offers engaging practices and real-world strategies to make this process tangible.

"At ASA, we are on a mission to help all young people prepare for their futures, including those who are impacted by systemic barriers. Through this expanded partnership with FREE TO DREAM™, we are providing meaningful ways to help underestimated youth, many of whom may not believe they have permission to dream, tap into their strengths and interests, explore, test and try, discover and transition into their dream careers," said Julie Lammers, President and CEO, ASA.

"As part of the award-winning I AM FREE TO DREAM™ campaign, this Resource Kit is a major milestone and essential online tool that every Dreamkeeper can use to empower young people to take action towards their future. This toolkit is rooted in practices from our signature DREAM SUMMITS™, along with curriculum developed from esteemed educators and thinkers. We know that dreams have the power to change life outcomes and this Resource Kit ensures that Dreamers and Dreamkeepers have the support to bring those dreams to life," said Ryan Tarpley, Interim Executive Director of FREE TO DREAM™.

"Dreamkeeping isn't just the work of educators: it's the work of every adult who chooses to stand beside young people with belief and intention. The Dreamkeeper™ Resource Kit is meant to spark curiosity and help young people name their dreams with confidence. Every page was shaped with student voice and lived experience at the center. I hope this guide gives Dreamkeepers new ways to connect, to listen, and to open doors – so young people can see what's possible and feel brave enough to chase it," said Kara May, Executive Director, Art in Motion Creative Arts school, and thought-partner of the Dreamkeeper™ Resource Kit.

Building on Success: DREAM SUMMITS™ Reach New Heights with National Events and NBA Foundation Partnership

During the first year of the I AM FREE TO DREAM™ initiative, youth across the country participated in DREAM SUMMITS™—interactive workshops that invite young people to engage in a day of creative visioning, skill-building, and mentorship, allowing them to discover and amplify their dreams and take the first steps in making them real. The events feature reflective journaling, group brainstorming, and facilitated discussions, using the Dreamkeeper Resource Kit as the guiding resource.

Building on that success, the expanded partnership will bring more national and regional activations, creative learning experiences, and educator resources to inspire youth-driven change.

In partnership with the NBA and NBA Foundation, the next DREAM SUMMIT™ will take place on December 6, 2025 with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center followed by another during NBA All-Star Weekend, taking place February 2026 in Los Angeles.

Extending Reach Through National Impact Partners

FREE TO DREAM™ is proud to announce a burgeoning new partnership with Communities In Schools® (CIS®), the nation's leading provider of K-12 school-based integrated student supports, which works with more than two million students nationwide. Together, we are exploring how adaptations of the DREAMKEEPER™ Resource Kit can support their network of affiliates as they help students chart bold futures.

This partnership will debut with a special activation early in the new year: all registered users of the Resource Kit will receive exclusive access to a co-developed lesson with CIS, offering a simple, powerful practice to activate the dreams of the young people in our care.

"We're proud to partner with FREE TO DREAM™ to further our mission of ensuring every student has what they need to thrive. The Resource Kit gives our site coordinators and community partners practical tools to better support students in and beyond the classroom," said CIS National President and CEO Rey Saldaña. "Together, we're expanding what's possible for young people and strengthening the support systems that help them dream boldly and reach their full potential."

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through access to career readiness information and experiences for all. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests—and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission–in schools and beyond the classroom–by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape® and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

About FREE TO DREAM™

Founded by artist, actor, and activist COMMON, FREE TO DREAM™ is a grassroots organization with a global reach, dedicated to uplifting the dreams of opportunity youth and systems-impacted individuals. Through programs, pathways, and digital resources in creative arts and self-expression, FREE TO DREAM™ helps young people transform their life outcomes and communities. By leveraging the power of creativity and culture, the organization works toward a more just and joyful future—where every dream can come alive and thrive. To learn more about FREE TO DREAM™, visit www.iamfreetodream.org.

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS®) is a national organization that ensures every student has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 3,000 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations. Follow us for news @communitiesinschools on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, @cisnational on X (formerly Twitter) or with the hashtag #BeingPresentMatters.

SOURCE American Student Assistance (ASA)