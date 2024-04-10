American Student Assistance Expands Network of Partners for EvolveMe, a Free, Award-Winning Digital Career Readiness Platform That Has Helped More Than One Million Teens Prepare for Their Futures

Part of ASA's digital ecosystem of free career readiness experiences, EvolveMe enables teens to discover and engage in high-quality, credible career experimentation activities—called Tasks—including virtual internships, AI-powered career coaching, mock job interviews, coding courses, and virtual career mentorships, and more; and develop transferable skills they can apply to any job. These tasks involve many different engaging formats, such as watching videos and taking quizzes, playing games, and completing mini-lessons or quests. For tasks completed, teens earn points they can redeem for gift cards to their favorite retail, restaurant, and entertainment brands. They can also track their progress and accomplishments through fun and dynamic visuals. For instance, they can see their personal tree grow as it sprouts unique flowers and creatures each time they complete a task.

"At ASA, we're honored to collaborate with leading innovators in the youth career readiness space, helping teens tap into what they love at an early age and giving them guidance to get hands-on experiences. Together, through EvolveMe, we're harnessing the power of digital technology to provide kids from all backgrounds – including in underserved communities – with invaluable opportunities to engage with their future planning. As a result, we're fostering a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school," said Clay Colarusso, CMO and SVP of Digital Strategy, ASA.

To date, some of the platform's popular career readiness tasks include activities, such as improving one's resume, discovering careers for machine enthusiasts, developing skills that apply to any job, getting started in animation, and money smarts for student athletes. Below are new partners providing tasks on the EvolveMe platform.

VictoryXR provides an augmented reality experience that walks learners through possible career opportunities through a job shadowing experience.

GLADEO provides digital media experiences that inspire teens from diverse backgrounds to discover, navigate, and achieve their dream career.

Debales Solutions guides learners on a journey to learn basic Python coding skills.

Get Schooled helps young people get to college, find first jobs, and succeed in both.

Lectec provides educational electric vehicle kits that include all the parts and tools needed for kids to learn about motors, pulleys, and batteries all while building something they can ride outside the classroom.

Resume Scripter provides an AI-enabled digital resource developed by an actual career coach. The platform, RS Works, helps early job seekers create completely personalized, targeted resumes and cover letters in as little as 10 minutes.

Mastery Coding provides engaging activities that will teach kids skills such as counting in binary, sequencing, encryption, and password security fundamentals.

Matrix Holograms provides students with an individualized learning experience through AI-powered, holographic tutors.

Mindantix provides online courses that build cognitive creativity skills and teach students how to be innovators.

NexusEdge prepares students for the workforce by ensuring equal access to quality technical, vocational, and entrepreneurship training, including the opportunity for teens to earn micro-credentials in the form of badges, upon successful completion of programs.

Skillsgapp provides video career games that connect early talent to in-demand careers and pathways locally.

Tallo enables young talent to discover and explore career options, take courses, earn certifications, and get a job that helps them build a better life. Everyone has a skill, interest, or ability that someone else is looking for. Tallo makes the connection.

REACH Pathways is an innovative technology platform launched by Chicago Scholars, providing student-generated content and access to the "unwritten rules" of college and career for under-resourced students based on a proven curriculum.

Teens in AI provides online, self-paced courses that introduce teens to artificial intelligence and enables them to develop coding skills.

The Glimpse Group enables teens to enhance their presentations skills through live VR and AR online classes.

SciStarter helps teens find volunteer science project opportunities that match topics they are curious or concerned about.

SuperBetter empowers youth mental health, social-emotional learning, and student success through a versatile, easy-to-use digital platform.

Global Nomads Group provides transformative, safe, youth-designed, justice-advancing online experiences that connect global youth across distance and difference.

Scholarship America is the leading administrator of private scholarships in the United States that works to eliminate barriers to educational success so that any student can pursue their dream.

Emotional Theater focuses on nurturing emotional resilience and providing vital emotional intelligence skills to today's youth.

ASA's free suite of digital experiences has engaged and impacted more than 15 million teens to date. With the introduction of EvolveMe in 2023, ASA's vision for a unique ecosystem of engaging digital resources is now fully realized. This marks a major turning point in the resources available to students as they prepare for their futures.

Starting in middle school, teens can explore careers through experiences like the Future Network, a series of original videos that spans five categories and follows Gen Z as they explore and learn about different careers from industry professionals; and Futurescape®, a mobile-first experience that enables career exploration aligned with teens' interests and strengths. As teens continue their journey through high school, they can build career-ready skills and experiment with fields of interest using Next Voice™, a digital youth advocacy platform that empowers kids with the durable skills they need to effectively make change for the issues and causes that impact their futures; and EvolveMe, co-created with input from thousands of teens. When taken together, these digital experiences create a powerful ecosystem that can help students find what they're good at, what they can be paid for, what the world needs, and what they love. Moreover, since the launch of EvolveMe, ASA has earned awards and honors for its full suite of digital experiences, including the 2024 Gold and Silver Anthem Awards, 2024 EdTech Digest Cool Tool Awards Finalist, and 2024 Webby Honoree distinction.

"At Emotional Theater, we engage with over 6.5M youth on their preferred social platforms, promoting resilience, fostering community, and cultivating the durable skills valued by employers and future leaders," said Joleen Sheldon, Founder, Emotional Theater.

"Young people taking their first steps into the world of work don't often know how to market their skills and capabilities when applying to jobs. Resume Scripter fills this critical need by teaching job seekers how to build quality resumes that elevate early experience and showcase collaborative outcomes. We are thrilled to partner with ASA to bridge the opportunity gap and empower young people most in need of career guidance. By educating them early, we'll help them identify their transferable talents and connect with quality opportunities right out of the gate," said Andrea Gerson, Founder of Resume Scripter.

"To date, the Tallo platform has helped millions of students connect to career, training, and postsecondary opportunities. Tallo offers more than 200K entry-level jobs and internships, direct connections to local and Fortune 500 employers, and $2B in scholarships. This partnership with ASA's EvolveMe platform will further Tallo's mission to empower young talent to explore growing careers, earn valued credentials, and ultimately secure 100,000 annual job placements that help them build a better life. Our research reveals just how critical it is for both employers and young adults to connect early on, and this partnership between ASA and Tallo will help ensure that students engaging on the EvolveMe platform will benefit from the career and postsecondary connections and resources that Tallo offers," said Allison Danielsen, CEO, Tallo.

"Get Schooled's mission is centered on empowering young people with the knowledge, resources, and tools they need to succeed in their educational journey and beyond. Our partnership with ASA and the integration of the EvolveMe experience is a testament to our shared vision of making a transformative impact on students' lives," said John Branam, Executive Director, Get Schooled.

"Integrating with EvolveMe was a game-changer for our platform, significantly boosting our acquisition of Gen Z users and providing us with a robust funnel that enhanced our learning engagement hypotheses. This partnership not only validated our approach but also offered invaluable insights into the learning priorities of Gen Z, enabling us to tailor our offerings more effectively and see a substantial increase in our user base. Our company's mission to revolutionize AI tech education, focusing on job readiness and entrepreneurship, aligns seamlessly with ASA and the EvolveMe experience. By prioritizing engaging, task-driven learning, we've fostered an environment where users are not just motivated to complete tasks but are deeply engaged in their learning journey. This synergy amplifies our commitment to impactful, engaging education, mirroring EvolveMe's ethos of fostering growth and continuous learning among its community," said Sanjay Parihar, Founder, Debales Solutions.

"EvolveMe has enabled us to get a large number of students using and testing our content, which we can then learn from and implement in our full-fledged curriculum. Our company and ASA share the same vision: have a positive impact on the largest number of students possible. They make the process fun, easy, and rewarding while we sneak the learning concepts in," said Jared Ebersole, Co-Founder, Lectec.

"Today, more than ever, preparing young people for career success requires a focus on mental health, resilience, and durable skills. Through our EvolveMe partnership, we're engaging teens from all walks of life, and teaching them our science-backed SuperBetter framework for overcoming obstacles, building resilience, and reducing anxiety and depression. The level of engagement with the SuperBetter activities in EvolveMe is remarkable," said Keith Wakeman, CEO, SuperBetter.

"To address the world's most pressing issues, we need all hands on deck," said Darlene Cavalier, Founder of SciStarter. "SciStarter's collaboration with EvolveMe makes it possible for teens to crowdsource real solutions with scientists while redefining and reimagining their increasingly critical role in science."

"Global Nomads Group is committed to equipping and inspiring global youth to become future social justice advocates in the workplace and beyond. Our partnership with ASA's EvolveMe platform is a significant step toward our vision of engaging thousands more youth in learning content. Our 'Student to World' courses, developed by and for youth, help them build the critical skills they need to navigate and influence complex global issues. Our programs build meaningful connections and empathy among youth worldwide, paving the way for a new generation of leaders committed to creating a more just world," said Courtney Welsh, CEO, Global Nomads Group.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through equitable access to career readiness information and experiences. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests—and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission – in schools and beyond the classroom—by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape®, Next Voice™, and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

