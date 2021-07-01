American Student Assistance Hosts Annual 'Engage Summer Series' Online Event to Increase Access to Career Exploration Opportunities for Middle and High School Students

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit focused on fostering students' understanding of post-secondary education and career pathways, is hosting its second annual ASA Engage Summer Series. The free online event featuring several highly informative and engaging career-focused sessions will run from July 12 to July 15, 2021, with the support of Nepris, a provider of edtech solutions that connect students, educators, and industry leaders and professionals to support career exploration. During each session, students between grades 6-12 will connect with working professionals across eight careers during hour-long, live virtual events and interactive chats.

The theme of this year's event is Helping Careers, and sessions will highlight the positive impacts a range of professions have on their communities and beyond. Students can attend sessions and learn about career fields, such as ocean conservation, pathology, food science, theatre, landscape architecture, veterinary science and more. Career-focused questions will guide each session, including 'What skills are needed to be successful in this career path?' and 'What are the different jobs available in this career path?' Founders, CEOs and other experts will lead sessions, share lessons learned while navigating their pathway, and provide advice for students who may be interested in pursuing a similar career.

After the inaugural Engage Summer Series in 2020, 97 percent of student participants reported learning something new during the series and one in four said they had gained new interest in a profession they may have not considered before.

"We want students to dream big and have the resources and confidence to pursue any career that is interesting to them," said Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Alisa Wilke, ASA. "After a year of swift changes and virtual learning, student engagement is down, but we know that connecting career exploration to their education can help change that. Providing students with opportunities to learn about unique career pathways that help them make informed decisions about their future is at the core of ASA, and we are thrilled to invite students back to explore impactful careers for the second year."

Students can visit the website here to learn more information and register. All sessions are available at no cost to participants.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit committed to helping kids know themselves, know their options, and make informed choices to achieve their education and career goals. ASA® has a 60-year legacy of working directly with students to increase their access to higher education through loans and financial education. ASA has turned its experience into impactful solutions for students in grades 6-12 to help them pursue their dreams. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-us.

