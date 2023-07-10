American Student Assistance Launches Paid High School Internship Program

Program provides Boston-based teens with greater access to invaluable opportunities that enable them to gain real-world experiences that are aligned with their interests, earlier in their education to career journeys

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that while many teens are interested in participating in an internship, there's a gap between awareness and completion of these opportunities. While 79 percent of high school students would be interested in a work-based learning experience, only 34 percent were aware of any opportunities for students their age – and just 2 percent of students had completed an internship during high school. To provide more young people with the information they need to make informed decisions about their futures, American Student Assistance® (ASA) – a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success – today announced the launch of its inaugural paid internship program for high school students.

Five Boston-based interns have been selected – based on interviews about their interests, out-of-school volunteer experiences, and academic performance – from various high schools, including O'Bryant Math and Science, Commonwealth Academy of Science and Health, Fenway High School, Boston Latin Academy, and New Mission High. In addition to gaining hands-on experiences beyond the classroom, students will have opportunities to connect with career mentors and build professional networks.

The program begins today, July 10 and will end on August 17. Each intern selected a specific ASA department to work within, based on their interests. Departments include Public Relations, Communications and Planning, Marketing, Strategy and Innovation, Technology, and Advocacy and Corporate Social Responsibility. All interns will be collaborating as a cohort, as well as within their specific departments, to present a final project to ASA senior staff and will provide recommendations to employers who are interested in building high school work-based learning opportunities, providing suggestions for businesses to best build inclusive, engaging internship experiences for young people.

"In keeping with our mission, ASA is working to ensure all high school students have equitable access to robust, high-quality work-based learning programs, thereby enabling them to test and try potential careers before investing thousands of dollars or hours in postsecondary education and training," said Julie Lammers, Senior Vice President, Advocacy and Corporate Social Responsibility, ASA. "In doing so, they will be equipped to navigate a post-high school path to success based on passions and ultimate career goals."

In addition, as part of the internship program, ASA has partnered with a variety of organizations to ensure there are growth opportunities for both the interns and its employees, including training on how to develop effective relationships in a work environment, virtual community service opportunities for ASA staff and interns, opportunities to volunteer in-person with Community Servings and The Greater Boston Food Bank, and access to weekly career panel for interns to engage and ask questions of different community leaders across sectors.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success. ASA believes all students should have equitable access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they will be equipped to make informed, confident decisions about their futures. ASA fulfills its mission by providing free digital-first experiences, including Futurescape® and Next Voice™, and EvolveMe™, directly to millions of students, and through impact investing and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa .

SOURCE American Student Assistance (ASA)