American Student Assistance Rebrands as Britebound to Reflect Vision to Ensure All Young People Find Their Path to Brighter Futures and Successful Careers

American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way young people learn about careers and navigate to post-high school success, today announced the organization's new name and visual identity, Britebound™. The introduction of this rebrand is part of the nonprofit's vision, under the leadership of recently appointed President and CEO Julie Lammers, to ensure the name of the organization reflects the established company mission to help youth uncover their passions and purpose to chart a path to career success.

"Our new name, Britebound, reflects the vision we have to ensure all young people find their path to brighter futures and successful careers," said Lammers. "Moreover, in all aspects of our work including digital tools, philanthropy, research, impact investing, and advocacy, we are doubling our efforts to ensure that every young person is equipped to find the intersection between what they love, what they're good at, what the world needs, and what they can be paid for."

Channeling our new tag line that illustrates our new brand: We are here to help young people "find their why" and "find their way."

"Britebound is more than just a new name. It's a signal of forward momentum. The brand speaks to the journey students take as they explore who they are and where they're headed," said Greg Smith, VP of Marketing, Britebound. "'Brite' reflects optimism and untapped potential, while 'bound' captures both direction and determination. Together, the name evokes purposeful progress toward opportunity and personal growth."

The rebrand marks a significant milestone for the organization. For more than 60 years, ASA has evolved from a history of helping young people to access traditional higher education to supporting young people with access to the information, resources, and experiences needed to explore careers starting earlier in the middle grades, experiment with careers through high school work-based learning experiences, and navigate to postsecondary success. In doing so, learners will be better equipped to make informed, confident decisions about what comes next after high school.

About Britebound

Britebound, formerly American Student Assistance (ASA), is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way young people learn about careers and navigate to postsecondary education and career success through access to career readiness information, resources, and experiences for all. Britebound helps middle and high school students to know themselves, their strengths, and their interests to understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. Britebound fulfills its mission by providing free, digital experiences including Futurescape® and Future Network directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. Britebound aims to foster a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about Britebound, visit www.britebound.org.

