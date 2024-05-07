American Student Assistance Survey of Employers on Youth Work-Based Learning Reveals Benefits and ROI of Internships, Apprenticeships and Barriers in Managing Effective Programs That Prepare Young People for Future Success

BOSTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures, today announced key findings of its new report, "Building Bridges Between Education and Industry: Youth Work-Based Learning as Talent Development Strategy." The report, which defines work-based learning (WBL) as opportunities for students to learn through work, provides insight into how the business sector can use work-based learning opportunities for youth younger than 18 to develop early talent pipelines and create a skilled workforce for the future. The report details the types of businesses offering these opportunities, their reasoning for doing so, the benefits they believe these programs offer, and the innovative solutions they have implemented to overcome barriers. Throughout the report, interviews reveal employers' on-the-ground perspectives from organizations, such as M&T Bank and Wegmans Food Markets, as well as best practices and lessons learned for youth internships, concluding with recommendations for work-based learning policy and paths to action employers can take as first steps.

Based on a survey of 500 employers (small, midsize and large), evidence shows that while a majority of respondents (86 percent) said high school interns strengthened their industry pipeline as a whole, businesses also cited the top three challenges in managing a high school internship program. These include determining work best suited for them (43 percent), attracting qualified interns (42 percent), and scheduling around interns' availability (39 percent). However, they are finding solutions, such as taking advantage of state funding to help subsidize intern pay.

In terms of additional benefits to organizations, 92 percent cited giving back to the community as a somewhat or very important reason for providing an internship. Moreover, 81 percent said they filled their employment pipeline with diverse candidates and 78 percent said they enhanced their organizations' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The key findings also revealed that an increase in funding for intern pay, the ability to identify a more suitable workload, and an opportunity to give back to the community are the top three things that might motivate an organization to start a high school program.

"Given the small increase in the number of businesses offering high school internships -- from 30% in 2018 to 38% five years later -- scaling equitable access to real-world experiences is critically important. Doing so will help many more young people prepare for future success and provide industry with the skilled workforce needed to maintain global competitiveness amid rapidly changing economies and labor markets," said Julie Lammers, SVP of Advocacy and CSR, ASA.

The report also outlines policy recommendations that can reduce the barriers to youth work-based learning and create the right conditions, including financial incentives, intermediaries and industry-government partnerships. For example, businesses can encourage policymakers to offer tax credits or wage subsidies to offset costs on the employer side and encourage businesses to partner with schools to offer work-based learning opportunities. Companies can also encourage policymakers to provide funding for and/or establish intermediaries that can alleviate much of the administrative and logistical burdens associated with running a high school internship program. For example, the Delaware Technical Community College's Office of Work-based Learning serves as an intermediary between education agencies and business and industry partners to facilitate and scale career-connected learning opportunities across the state.

