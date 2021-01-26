American Surgical Mask Co. Appoints Boes Aviation as Master Distributor

"As an American based manufacturer, we believe appointing a U.S. Veteran Owned Business with a track record of clients like Publix, Home Depot and the United States Air Force is a perfect fit," says Matthew Brandman, CEO at American Surgical Mask. "The new Biden Administration has sent a clear message focusing on U.S. manufacturing. This new relationship will allow us to remain focused on the manufacturing process and scaling our production capabilities over the next 12 months."

"We are incredibly honored and proud to represent American Surgical Mask Co. as their exclusive Master Distributor," says Thaddeus M. Smith, President at Boes Aviation & Asset Management. "The time for U.S. manufacturing to develop long term sustainable supply chains has never been more imperative. This relationship will combine ASM's manufacturing expertise with our team's ability to drive sales & marketing."

The benefits of this new partnership include.

Lower Freight Costs

Higher Quality Products

Shorter Lead Times for Product Delivery

About American Surgical Mask Company: American Surgical Mask Co. is a US based 3-ply disposable mask manufacturer based out of Tampa, FL. Our state of the art 10,000 square foot facility produces over 150,000 Level 1 masks per day.

About Boes Aviation & Asset Management: Boes Aviation & Asset Management is a US Veteran Owned Distributor based out of Panama City Beach, FL. Founded in 2015, Boes was involved in commercial and military aerospace distribution prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Boes pivoted into PPE distribution as a response to the pandemic and now functions as an Authorized Distribution channel for several leading brands.

SOURCE Boes Aviation & Asset Management