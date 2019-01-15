American Surgical Professionals Announces Addition Of Matthew French As VP Of Surgical Operations

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Surgical Professionals is pleased to announce that Matthew C. French has been named Vice President of Surgical Operations, reporting to Thomas Kirk, Chairman and CEO. In this role he will have responsibility for all surgical assist operating activities specifically, enhancing client satisfaction and relationships; attracting, retaining and developing quality surgical assistants; overseeing case load management and scheduling; ensuring employee technical and clinical competence; identifying new growth opportunities; monitoring payer reimbursement conditions and directing the regulatory affairs efforts.

Mr. French brings almost 20 years of hospital, medical group and alternative healthcare delivery venue operations as well as a track record of successful business development to this position. Most recently, French was Vice President of Physician Practice Operations; and before this, he served as Associate Vice President at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston. This Group employs more than 300 providers, 900 administrative and support staff serving patients in 80 locations.

Before joining Memorial Hermann in 2012, Matt was Chief Operating Officer for Premier Healthcare in Bloomington, IN, a physician owned multi-specialty group and before this, he was Vice President, Operations, Physician Network and Business Development at Monroe Hospital also in Bloomington. Preceding these roles, he served as Director of Market Development at Kindred Healthcare in Chicago and Marketing Manager at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

In each of these positions he led a variety of performance improvement projects, implemented management decision support tools and championed growth projects that had profound impacts on these organizations. Tom Kirk stated, "Matt's acceptance of this leadership position will ensure continuity to our ongoing efforts to improve our value to the surgeons, facilities and patients we serve. Also, I am excited that his background includes growing new business opportunities along with his focus on profit improvement both of which will provide great benefit to our company."

Matt has a BS degree from Ball State University and an MBA from Indiana Institute of Technology and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Medical Group Management Association.

