American Tall Celebrates 10 Years of Tall-Fit Innovation With Purpose-Built Camping Gear for Tall Adventurers

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - American Tall, the brand that has redefined fit for tall men and women for the past decade, is marking its 10-year anniversary with its most significant innovation yet: the launch of the first-ever tall camping gear collection. Designed specifically for tall people up to 7'1", the new lineup includes a 2-Person Tent, Sleeping Bag, Inflatable Camping Pad and a 500LB Capacity Lawn Chair. Each piece is engineered from the ground up with the same tall-fit-first philosophy that built the brand. The launch also marks the company's first expansion beyond apparel into new categories of tall-first products.

American Tall Tent (CNW Group/American Tall)

For a decade, American Tall has challenged an industry assumption – that tall people should adapt to standard sizing. Instead, the brand built products around them, recognizing that many everyday environments and products are not designed with tall bodies in mind. With this launch, that approach moves beyond apparel and into the outdoors, applying tall-specific design where customers travel and explore.

Tall people don't stop being tall when they step outside. Until now, their gear has asked them to compromise - shorter tents, cramped sleeping bags, chairs that lack the right height for long legs. This collection was created to eliminate those trade-offs, delivering a complete outdoor solution designed around height from sleep, to shelter, to seating. It's not just larger versions of standard models, but purposefully engineered at all key points of measure to provide space, physical alignment and real comfort.

"For the past 10 years, it's been an honor to serve the tall community and help solve something as personal as getting dressed every day," said Jake Rajsky, President and Co-Founder of American Tall. "We realize that clothing is just one part of the experience – our customers regularly navigate a world that isn't designed for their height. Moving beyond apparel and launching outdoor gear for the first time is a milestone we've long anticipated because it reflects our deeper commitment to the tall community – not only with what they wear, but how they experience the world around them. We're proud to take this step alongside the tall community that has trusted us for the past decade."

At the center of the launch is a 2-Person Tent intentionally designed for individuals up to 7'1". With 102 inches of interior length, a 66-inch-wide floor, and a 46-inch peak height, the tent delivers real livable space, allowing tall campers to stretch out fully, sit comfortably, and move freely. Built with sloped wall construction that maximizes usable interior space, while dual doors and vestibules provide convenient access and storage. Reinforced waterproof materials and durable construction help campers stay dry, even in heavy rain. Designed as a reliable three-season tent, it performs across spring, summer, and fall conditions.

Complementing the tent is an extended-length Sleeping Bag, proportioned to eliminate the cramped footbox experience common for tall sleepers, and an Inflatable Camping Pad that provides full-body support without sacrificing packability. Together, they create a sleep system built for proper alignment, insulation, and uninterrupted rest.

Rounding out the collection is a heavy-duty Lawn Chair with a 500 pound weight capacity, reinforced frame construction, and an ergonomic seat depth designed for longer legs. The result is durable, supportive seating that feels intentionally designed, not oversized as an afterthought.

Every piece reflects American Tall's core design principle: solve the real-world challenges tall people face through thoughtful engineering.

"Over the past decade, we've proven that designing specifically for tall bodies isn't a niche, it's a necessity," said Mahrzad Lari, Design Director at American Tall. "When we approached this collection, we didn't want to just scale up existing gear. We started from scratch and spent nearly two years developing each item based on the proportions of real tall bodies. The result is equipment that delivers proper alignment, usable space and comfort to our tall community in a way standard gear simply can't."

The camping collection officially launches April 16, available exclusively at americantall.com.

As American Tall enters its second decade, this expansion signals a broader vision: bringing fit innovation wherever tall customers live, move, and explore.

About American Tall

American Tall is a leading e-commerce brand dedicated to providing tall people around the globe with clothing specifically designed for tall bodies. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves well-fitting clothes, the brand is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2026 after a decade of solving fit challenges for the tall community. Over the years, American Tall has partnered with notable figures within the tall community, including professional basketball player Jarrett Allen, underscoring its authentic connection to those it serves. American Tall offers clothing for individuals from 6'0" to 7'1" (men's sizing) and 5'9" to 6'6" (women's sizing), with every piece intentionally designed for taller proportions. The brand takes pride in creating quality apparel exclusively for the often underserved tall market, ensuring customers enjoy the right fit along with the comfort and style they deserve. Gone are the days of searching endlessly for clothes that are long enough; at American Tall, everything fits tall people because it was designed for them.

www.americantall.com

@american_tall

SOURCE American Tall