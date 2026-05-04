American Teachers Alliance Launches Teacher Appreciation Week Membership Drive with Expanded Protection and Free Gifts

CARY, N.C., May. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4–8), the American Teachers Alliance (ATA) is honoring educators nationwide with a limited-time membership drive that combines meaningful professional protection with exclusive appreciation gifts.

Educators who join ATA at the Professional Membership level during Teacher Appreciation Week will receive a complimentary ATA-branded book bag and ball cap, while supplies last.

At a time when teachers are facing increasing workplace challenges, ATA emphasizes that its most valuable benefit is affordable, educator-focused professional protection. ATA's upgraded policy includes $1 million in liability coverage per occurrence and $3 million in aggregate coverage per policy period. Coverage is designed to support members facing covered employment-related matters such as retaliation, civil rights violations, licensing and credentialing issues, wrongful termination, contract disputes, workplace investigations, and other professional rights concerns. Coverage becomes active upon membership and does not apply to prior incidents.

"Teachers deserve both protection and peace of mind," said Amy Marshall, Founder of American Teachers Alliance. "Too often, educators don't realize they need coverage until after an issue arises—when it's already too late. School district attorneys represent the district—not the individual teacher."

Marshall added, "Teaching is both physically and mentally demanding, yet many underestimate the realities of today's classrooms. Rising behavioral challenges are making an already difficult profession even more challenging."

Positioning itself as a practical, cost-effective alternative to traditional teacher unions, ATA offers professional membership at $24.99 per month or $299.88 annually.

As ATA continues to expand nationwide, the organization says Teacher Appreciation Week is an ideal time for educators to invest in both their protection and their professional future.

Educators can learn more or join at www.americanteachers.me.

About the American Teachers Alliance The American Teachers Alliance (ATA) is a national, non-union 501(c)4 membership association for educators and school staff, providing a principled alternative to politically charged teachers' unions. ATA provides professional educators liability insurance and legal protection, plus unique member benefits. ATA is dedicated to protecting educators' ability to provide an unbiased academically sound education to all students and keeps America's classrooms focused on education—not politics. Learn more at https://americanteachers.me

SOURCE American Teachers Alliance Inc.