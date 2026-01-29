ATA Launches College Chapters, Empowering Future Educators

ATA Provides Campus Leadership Internships

CARY, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To empower the next generation of educators and foster strong professional skills, the American Teachers Alliance (ATA) announces the national launch of college student chapters at universities and teacher-preparation programs across the United States. These chapters are designed to build community, strengthen professional skills, and connect future educators with a values-centered network dedicated to strong public schools and academic excellence.

"America's future depends on the quality of its future teachers, and with the national launch of our college student chapters, we are empowering emerging student leaders with outstanding opportunities to build community, strengthen professional skills, and connect with a values-centered network dedicated to strong public schools and academic excellence," said Amy Marshall, M.Ed., Executive Director Founder. "We are thrilled to provide a much-needed campus alternative to the highly-politicized labor unions, and we are offering incredible leadership opportunities that will shape the next generation of American educators."

Empowering Future Educators Through Leadership and Service

This initiative includes Campus Leadership Internships designed specifically for college chapter members. These spring-to-spring internships support students in developing leadership skills within higher education and their communities, while gaining real-world experience. Participants can select from four leadership pathways, each tailored to cultivate distinct skills in communication, organization, outreach, and educational programming. The four intern pathways are: Chapter President, Vice-President, Secretary/Treasurer, Events Director, and Communication Director. Interns will collaborate with ATA leadership, peers, and college faculty to launch their student chapters, plan and host events, and build vibrant campus communities centered on principled support for excellence in public education. ATA Leadership Interns can stand out in future job applications by leading a high-impact student organization that showcases initiative, professionalism, and passion for education.

Comprehensive Benefits for Student Members

Student chapter members gain access to ATA's full range of member benefits at a student-friendly membership level. ATA also provides its Student members discounted future professional membership for their first five years in the classroom. Additionally, ATA provides incentives for student chapters to earn recognition and rewards. For more information on establishing a chapter or exploring membership opportunities, visit https://www.americanteachers.me/students-start-a-chapter.

About the American Teachers Alliance

The American Teachers Alliance (ATA) is a national, non-union 501(c)(4) full-service membership association for educators, school personnel, and future teachers. As a pro-public-school organization, ATA provides a principled alternative to hyper-politicized teachers' unions and advocates for an unbiased, academically excellent education for all students.

ATA offers college students exclusive leadership internships designed to strengthen professional skills, build community, and connect future educators with a values-centered network dedicated to strong public schools and academic excellence.

All ATA School Staff and Student Members receive up to $3 million in insurance and legal protection, plus a full line of unique benefits.

Guided by foundational values—faith, family, freedom, educator excellence, educator protection, and love of country—ATA is committed to strengthening America's public schools and empowering educators to teach free from political pressure. Learn more at https://americanteachers.me.

SOURCE American Teachers Alliance Inc.