ATA Unveils Second Edition of American Teacher Magazine: Celebrating Educators in Print

American Teacher Magazine's 2nd Edition Arrives!

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Teachers Alliance Inc. has released the Fall 2025 edition of American Teacher Magazine, marking the second installment of its triannual publication. This edition offers a collection of insights, narratives, and practical guidance tailored for educators across K-12 and higher education settings. It aims to provide a valuable resource for professionals in the field, combining informative content with an appealing visual presentation.

Access the Fall 2025 edition of American Teacher Magazine: free flip book version online at https://www.americanteachers.me/american-teacher-magazine, or for those who prefer a tangible experience, physical copies of the magazine are available for purchase at $15. The publication also includes details on how to become a member of the American Teachers Alliance, and businesses or organizations looking to reach this audience can find information on becoming an advertising partner at https://www.americanteachers.me/become-a-partner .

"In an increasingly digital world, we at American Teachers Alliance are immensely proud to be the only full-service national educator association preserving the cherished art of paper magazine creation, bringing our members a visually stunning and informative publication like American Teacher Magazine," said Amy Marshall, M.Ed., Founder and Executive Director. "We believe in crafting a beautiful, tangible experience that truly celebrates and uplifts our educators in every single page, setting us apart from the rest."

This edition of American Teacher Magazine features a range of content designed to engage and support its readership. It includes dedicated member spotlights, showcasing the contributions and experiences of educators, alongside in-depth feature stories that delve into relevant topics within the educational landscape. Additionally, the magazine provides helpful resources, offering practical tools and information for K-12 educators and higher education staff.

Key aspects of the Fall 2025 American Teacher Magazine include:

Member Spotlights: Highlighting the achievements and perspectives of educators within the American Teachers Alliance community.

Feature Stories: Presenting comprehensive articles on subjects pertinent to teaching and learning environments.

Helpful Resources: Supplying practical advice and materials for K-12 educators and higher education staff.

Visually Engaging Design: Offering a magazine crafted to be aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate.

Print Media Preservation: Upholding the tradition of physical publications, providing a unique reading experience.

About the American Teachers Alliance: The American Teachers Alliance (ATA) is a national, non-union 501(c)4 membership association for educators and school staff, providing a principled alternative to politically charged teachers' unions. ATA provides professional educators insurance and legal protection, plus unique member benefits such as American Teacher Magazine, Timeless Tales Book Club, a home buying and selling program, and advocacy. ATA is dedicated to protecting educators' ability to provide an unbiased academically sound education to all students and keeps America's classrooms focused on education—not politics. Learn more at https://americanteachers.me

