American Technologies Network (ATN) Corp Announces Official Shipment of Fifth Generation Series Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scopes

DORAL, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.) , a leading manufacturer of thermal imaging, night vision and Digital-HD (CMOS) day/night optics, today announced that it is now shipping its new ThOR 5 / 5 LRF and ThOR 5 XD / 5 XD LRF Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scopes, the company's fifth generation of scopes revolutionizing the electro-optics space.

The fifth generation scopes are built with smaller profiles while remaining feature-rich, including the company's newest and faster Quad Core Processor, allowing users to capture video and stream simultaneously. Select ATN Thor 5 and 5 XD models feature a brand new built-in laser rangefinder, equipping users with the ability to range targets out to 1,000 yards with the push of a button without the need of additional devices, maximizing the accuracy of engaged targets especially in low-light or no-light conditions.

The ThOR 5 XD / 5 XD LRF series models include advanced, first-to-market 1280x1024, 60Hz 12-micron ultra-sensitive HD thermal sensor, further enhancing hunting enthusiasts' experience in the field.

"This new generation of ThOR 5 and 5 XD Smart Rifles Scopes acts as a testament to our commitment of providing our customers with superior performance in challenging environments when reliable imaging is critical for success," said Marc Vayn, Chairman, Founder and CMO of ATN Corp. "We are excited to be shipping these new scopes that will elevate hunting experiences with clearer image, better contrast, advanced capabilities and rugged design."

ATN Corp. has been developing state-of-the-art technologies for three decades, including Thermal Imaging, Night Vision, Smart-HD (CMOS) Day/Night Electro-Optics and more.

Availability

The ThOR 5 / 5 LRF Series retails from $1,995 and ThOR 5 XD/5 XD LRF Series retails from $5,695. The models are currently available in the United States and can be purchased online through the ATN website or in-person at an ATN retail store .

About ATN Corp:

American Technologies Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 5 series , ThOR 4 series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

