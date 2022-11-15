American Technologies Network (ATN) Expands Footprint in Texas: Third Location Opens in Houston

The U.S. leader in tech optics brings high-quality rifle scopes to Houston hunting community

DORAL, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.), a leader in the tech optics industry, is bringing high-performance night vision and thermal imaging smart optics to Houston, Texas with the opening of its new retail store located at the Houston Galleria, 5015 Westheimer Road, Suite A1192, Houston, Texas 77056.

ATN Thermal and Night Vision Products ATN Houston Storefront

"We're excited to strengthen our presence in Texas and continue to bring our customers a wide selection of smart optics through a more hands-on experience," ATN Corp. Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said. "Our newest location is a sign of the rapid growth and expansion that ATN has experienced due to our industry-leading products and technology."

ATN's Houston store allows customers to fully experience the brand and gain knowledge about its products in a city that appreciates the hunt. Texas leads the nation in hunting license holders with more than 1.12 million people and this interest shows no signs of slowing down as a new breed of hunters surged nationwide in 2020 (Source: PEW).

"There is a growing appetite for hunting in the Texas market and ATN is eager to provide top-of-the-line products and in-store services tailored to hunting enthusiasts," ATN Corp. CEO and co-founder James Munn said. "The Houston community can expect to find the highest quality gadgets in our store and a dedicated team of trained professionals that are experts in our entire product line."

ATN opened its second retail store in Austin, Texas in October and continues to invest in the communities that support its brand by creating local jobs and planning for future growth in Texas and on a national scale. ATN plans to have a total of four retail stores by 2023.

ATN Corp. Texas Retail Locations:

Barton Creek Square

2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy Suite N 02

Austin, TX 78746

Grapevine Mills

3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy Space #133

Grapevine, TX 76051

Houston Galleria

5015 Westheimer Road Suite A1192

Houston, TX 77056

About ATN Corp:

American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Artineh Aladadian

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(949)-777-2469

