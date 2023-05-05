American Technologies Network (ATN) Introduces Generation 5 Platform for Improved Hunting Experience

The U.S. leader in tech optics brings upgraded technology to hunting community

DORAL, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.) , a leader in the tech optics industry, today announced the launch of its Generation 5 platform— the first platform offering users heightened-level sensors powered by Quad Core for improved performance, power and increased ROM memory.

ATN Corp

ATN Corp. Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said the platform is optimized with modern sensors and chipsets, giving ATN's fifth generation platform the ability to perform faster and provide users with swifter image processing with 4K+ UHD 240fps video capture, for an improved daytime hunting experience. Vayn said the new platform also boasts an affordable, first-to-market 1280x1024, 12-micron 60Hz thermal sensor, including digital day/night capabilities and interchangeable thermal sensors.

"Our new technology provides a unified platform to drive optical performance into the next generation of ATN products," Vayn said. "With brand new board architecture, not only does it perform faster, but the Quad Core can also execute processes independently from other cores."

ATN has taken its customers' favorite features from previous generations and enhanced ballistic calculation and Smart-Mil Dot reticle capability, along with custom reticle creation in both digital day/night and thermal systems.

"From product assembly to the system's software development, Gen 5 brings exciting capabilities to the Electro-Optics industry with higher resolution sensors, providing crisp images in dynamic lighting environments," Vayn said.

The Generation 5 platform was designed after years of research and development to help propel ATN's customers to their next-level hunt while simultaneously keeping products accessible through budget friendly options.

"We're committed to delivering world-class products to our customers so they can stay at the top of their game," Vayn said.

Quad Core Power Features:

Rounded HD display for optimal viewing

4 million daytime colors

24 thousand shades of grey at night

Ultra-slow motion for eye-popping videos with 240fps

Up to 1280x1024 thermal resolution

About ATN Corp:

American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hadley Mayes

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(949) 777-2486

SOURCE ATN Corp