American Technologies Network (ATN) Launches New X-Sight 5 Series Thermal Smart HD Monoculars

23 May, 2023, 09:49 ET
DORAL, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.), a leader in the tech optics industry, today announced the launch of its next generation X-Sight 5 series models, with advanced Day/Night Smart HD capabilities to provide hunters with even better experiences in the field.
ATN continues to move Electro-Optics innovation forward with the release of its 5th Generation X-Sight 5 Ultra HD 4K+ Smart Day/Night Scope. The X-Sight 5 Series upgraded features include a high-performance sensor, giving hunters ultra-high definition with four million more pixels for accurate tones, vivid colors and a true-to-life visual sensation.
ATN Corp. Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said the new X-Sight 5 Day/Night Vision Smart HD rifle scopes elevate the users' resolution from the X-Sight 4K model's 3864 x 2196 to 4056 x 3040 providing better nighttime visual quality and capabilities along with ambient-temperature-compensation.
"ATN brings together industry-leading technology and expertise to deliver products that produce efficient and high-quality results for our dedicated consumers," Vayn said. "We have developed truly game-changing optics that enable more clear and accurate capabilities for seasoned and new hunters alike."
Additional New Features:
- Quad Core Processor - The new quad core processor allows users to capture and stream footage simultaneously, giving hunters the game-changing ability to record in-the-moment experiences.
- Enhanced Video Recording - ATN enhanced the video recording to 120 fps with RAV slow motion capture which gives hunters the ultimate control over video recording capabilities.
- Custom Reticle Design - Users can offer their creativity by designing their own reticle with ATN's fifth generation products.
- Slimmer Optics - The smart HD scopes are slimmed down into a more compact package offering a more convenient user experience.
- Built-in Laser Rangefinder (LRF) - The LRF is designed to help users cut down on time and extra gear and determine the exact distance between the observer and the target.
Optional Accessories:
- ATN X-TRAC 5 - The X -TRAC 5 connects Bluetooth to users' ATN Smart Device and controls all the features and functions without touching the scope.
- ATN LP QDM - The Low Profile Quick Detach Mount (LPQDM) is designed specifically to be used with the X-Sight 5. The LPQDM allows users to quickly switch their scopes between rifles, allowing them to take full advantage of the 6 different profiles they can utilize in their Smart HD scope.
- ATN IR850 PRO- This illuminator boasts an extremely powerful, long-range 850 mW infrared illuminator for hunting and search & rescue use.
- ATN IR850 SUPERNOVA- This is an extremely powerful, long range infra-red illuminator with an adjustable mount, ideal for hunting and search and rescue use.
- ATN WEAPON SIGHT KIT- This ATN Battery Pack has over 16 hours of continuous use and allows hunters to use all features of the device without changing batteries.
Availability
The X-Sight 5 Series retails from $795 and the X-Sight 5 LRF Series retails from $1,095. Both models are currently available in the United States and can be purchased online through the ATN website or in-person at an ATN retail store.
About ATN Corp:
American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Stephanie McGuirk
Interdependence Public Relations
[email protected]
(845) 269-8868
SOURCE ATN Corp
Share this article