American Technologies Network (ATN) Launches New X-Sight 5 Series Thermal Smart HD Monoculars

DORAL, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.) , a leader in the tech optics industry, today announced the launch of its next generation X-Sight 5 series models, with advanced Day/Night Smart HD capabilities to provide hunters with even better experiences in the field.

X-Sight 5 Series

ATN continues to move Electro-Optics innovation forward with the release of its 5th Generation X-Sight 5 Ultra HD 4K+ Smart Day/Night Scope. The X-Sight 5 Series upgraded features include a high-performance sensor, giving hunters ultra-high definition with four million more pixels for accurate tones, vivid colors and a true-to-life visual sensation.

ATN Corp. Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said the new X-Sight 5 Day/Night Vision Smart HD rifle scopes elevate the users' resolution from the X-Sight 4K model's 3864 x 2196 to 4056 x 3040 providing better nighttime visual quality and capabilities along with ambient-temperature-compensation.

"ATN brings together industry-leading technology and expertise to deliver products that produce efficient and high-quality results for our dedicated consumers," Vayn said. "We have developed truly game-changing optics that enable more clear and accurate capabilities for seasoned and new hunters alike."

Additional New Features:

Quad Core Processor - The new quad core processor allows users to capture and stream footage simultaneously, giving hunters the game-changing ability to record in-the-moment experiences.

The new quad core processor allows users to capture and stream footage simultaneously, giving hunters the game-changing ability to record in-the-moment experiences. Enhanced Video Recording - ATN enhanced the video recording to 120 fps with RAV slow motion capture which gives hunters the ultimate control over video recording capabilities.

ATN enhanced the video recording to 120 fps with RAV slow motion capture which gives hunters the ultimate control over video recording capabilities. Custom Reticle Design - Users can offer their creativity by designing their own reticle with ATN's fifth generation products.

Users can offer their creativity by designing their own reticle with ATN's fifth generation products. Slimmer Optics - The smart HD scopes are slimmed down into a more compact package offering a more convenient user experience.

The smart HD scopes are slimmed down into a more compact package offering a more convenient user experience. Built-in Laser Rangefinder (LRF) - The LRF is designed to help users cut down on time and extra gear and determine the exact distance between the observer and the target.

Optional Accessories:

ATN X-TRAC 5 - The X -TRAC 5 connects Bluetooth to users' ATN Smart Device and controls all the features and functions without touching the scope.

The X -TRAC 5 connects Bluetooth to users' ATN Smart Device and controls all the features and functions without touching the scope. ATN LP QDM - The Low Profile Quick Detach Mount (LPQDM) is designed specifically to be used with the X-Sight 5. The LPQDM allows users to quickly switch their scopes between rifles, allowing them to take full advantage of the 6 different profiles they can utilize in their Smart HD scope.

The Low Profile Quick Detach Mount (LPQDM) is designed specifically to be used with the X-Sight 5. The LPQDM allows users to quickly switch their scopes between rifles, allowing them to take full advantage of the 6 different profiles they can utilize in their Smart HD scope. ATN IR850 PRO- This illuminator boasts an extremely powerful, long-range 850 mW infrared illuminator for hunting and search & rescue use.

This illuminator boasts an extremely powerful, long-range 850 mW infrared illuminator for hunting and search & rescue use. ATN IR850 SUPERNOVA- This is an extremely powerful, long range infra-red illuminator with an adjustable mount, ideal for hunting and search and rescue use.

This is an extremely powerful, long range infra-red illuminator with an adjustable mount, ideal for hunting and search and rescue use. ATN WEAPON SIGHT KIT- This ATN Battery Pack has over 16 hours of continuous use and allows hunters to use all features of the device without changing batteries.

Availability

The X-Sight 5 Series retails from $795 and the X-Sight 5 LRF Series retails from $1,095. Both models are currently available in the United States and can be purchased online through the ATN website or in-person at an ATN retail store .

About ATN Corp:

American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

