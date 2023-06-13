American Technologies Network (ATN) Launches Next Generation ThOR 5 / 5 LFR Series Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scopes

DORAL, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.), a leader in the tech optics industry, is revolutionizing the Electro-Optics space with the launch of its new ThOR 5 / 5 LFR Series Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scopes.

ATN's fifth generation thermal scope boasts a smaller profile and feature-rich upgrades. The ATN ThOR 5 is built to perform in any environment, elevating users' hunting experiences with advanced capabilities like the Quad Core Processor, clearer images, better contrast and sturdy design.

"Our new Quad Core Processor is not only faster but it can also execute processes independently of the other cores," ATN Corp. Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said. "The ThOR 5 advanced technology allows hunters to capture video and stream simultaneously while live streaming in-the-moment action."

Other New Features:

  • Built-in Laser Rangefinder (LRF) - Select ThOR 5 thermal models include the LRF feature, designed to give operators a more versatile and easier way to range targets out to 1,000 yards without having to carry an additional device.
  • Slimmer Optics - The smart HD rifle scopes are slimmed down into a more compact package offering a more convenient user experience.
  • Custom Reticle Design - The fifth generation product line gives users the ability to design their own custom reticle with ATN's online reticle editor; users can choose from a variety of different shapes and sizes, color and intensity of their reticle.

Optional Accessories:

  • ATN X-TRAC 5 - Users can connect the ATN smart device through Bluetooth and control all the features and functions without touching the scope.
  • ATN QDM - Allows users to quickly switch their scope between rifles; allowing users to take full advantage of the six different profiles they can use in their Smart HD scope; the Quick Detach Mount (QDM) is designed specifically to be used with the ThOR 5.
  • ATN WEAPON SIGHT KIT - The battery pack has more than 16 hours of continuous use and allows hunters to use all features of the device without changing batteries.

Availability

The ThOR 5 / 5 LRF series retails from $1,995. The models are currently available in the United States and can be purchased online through the ATN website or in-person at an ATN retail store.

About ATN Corp:

American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

