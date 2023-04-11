American Technologies Network (ATN) On the Hunt to Acquire Outdoor Businesses, Expand Portfolio

DORAL, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.) , a leader in the digital and thermal day-and-night smart optics industry, is on the hunt for strong companies who can help broaden its product line through strategic acquisitions and partnerships in professional and tech optics.

ATN Founder, Chairman and CMO Marc Vayn said after 30 years in business, and recently releasing its fifth generation of products with a 1280x1024 thermal sensor powered by the company's latest Quad core processor and the lightest thermal rifle scope on the market, ATN is looking for strong military, law enforcement and hunting-centric companies that can broaden its product line, help scale and bring even more high-quality products to its devoted customer base.

"We are fortunate to be in a position where we can continue to grow ATN through investing in new tech products," Vayn said. "We are looking forward to acquiring companies who push boundaries in their space and share our commitment to quality and innovation."

Vayn said ATN is proud to be the market-leading manufacturer and developer of tech optics products.

"ATN has a long history of innovation which has made us the leader in our field," Vayn said. "Our optics are perfect for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, military and law enforcement and we look forward to this next phase in acquisition and growth."

The company is seeking to acquire companies that specialize in military, law enforcement or hunting related products that align with ATN's mission of providing superior-quality products to its customers. Interested parties can contact ATN to discuss further by visiting https://www.atncorp.com/contactus .

About ATN Corp:

American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

