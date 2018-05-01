American Teledentistry Association (ATDA) Announces Launch

The Association is led by Executive Director Dr. Marc Ackerman, DMD, MBA, FACD. Dr. Ackerman is the Director of Orthodontics at Boston Children's Hospital and an assistant professor of developmental biology at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He has published several books in addition to numerous peer-reviewed articles in dentistry, orthodontics and professional ethics.

"The immediate goal of the ATDA is to educate dental professionals and the public about the benefits of teledentistry," said Dr. Marc Ackerman, Executive Director of the ATDA. "Teledentistry has the ability to help patients get access to needed dental care they deserve, both affordably and conveniently. It's our mission to modernize access to care through teledentistry with advocacy for the implementation of innovative teledentistry guidelines and solutions."

The ATDA has also released its first position paper titled, Teleorthodontics and Doctor-Directed at Home Clear Aligner Treatment. In an effort to clarify some misconceptions about teleorthodontics, this position paper presents the most up-to-date evidence in support of this mode of treatment.

About the American Teledentistry Association

The American Teledentistry Association's (ATDA) mission is to increase access to dental care through advocacy for and the implementation of innovative teledentistry guidelines and solutions. The ATDA welcomes innovation and understands that technologies are always changing, we aim to stay ahead of the trends in order to best serve patients and our members. The ATDA champions teledentistry as a growing industry and is committed to remaining at the forefront.

