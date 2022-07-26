American Television Distribution's "To The Rescue" Named Best General Entertainment On Television in The 43rd Annual Telly Awards

DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Television Distribution, in conjunction with Tommy Habeeb Enterprises and To The Rescue LP, announced today its nationally syndicated "To The Rescue" has garnered a Silver Telly in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from varied platforms, including streaming networks, studios and television.

Tommy Habeeb with Tori Saylor of Fetch Rescue, Utah Tommy with a special group of rescues

In its second season, "To The Rescue" is a weekly adventure into the lives of those who rescue Man's Best Friend. The episode that pulled the silver takes the audience to meet an inspiring "fospice" in Utah founded by a late-diagnosed autistic person. The episode demonstrates how the connection with her dog Ember and other dogs truly made it a "who saved who" story. Other stories in the episode include a redemptive tale about second chances and the love between a former convict and her dog Harper, brought together through a Prison Pet Partnership Program, and a forever family whose faith in Dante may have outweighed even the countless veterinarians and therapists who put him back together again.

"These stories really write themselves, but what we thought would be heartfelt tales about rescue animals and the folks that do it have become so much more. We are well into our third season of triumphing the human spirit and showing the best of what humanity is all about, and it's such an honor to be able to share them," says Host and Executive Producer Tommy Habeeb. "We are also very grateful to have been chosen out of the over 11,000 other fine pieces of work."

"This year's incredible group of winners reflects an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling," says Telly Award Executive Director Sabrina Dridje, "and these works perfectly exemplify the many artful and unique ways video is being used to do so."

ABOUT TO THE RESCUE:

"To The Rescue" is a half-hour weekly syndicated feelgood TV docuseries in its second season, airing coast-to-coast nationwide. Veteran TV producer-personality Tommy Habeeb shares the astonishing tales of dogs and the humans that rescue them. Each episode follows stories that intertwine the work of animal rescue organizations, municipal animal shelters, transporters, behaviorists, foster families and the myriad others that work tirelessly to ensure that our four-legged friends find their forever homes.

