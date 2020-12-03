American Tin Ceilings Introduces New Tin Ceiling Design

BRADENTON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tin Ceilings, the leading manufacturer of decorative tin panels, is excited to announce tin ceiling Pattern #41. Reminiscent of Art Deco, this pattern features bold geometric detailing with an emphasis on symmetrical lines that brings glamour to the ceiling. Pattern #41 steps outside traditional design to align with transitional and contemporary spaces.

Pattern #41 is available in a range of 53 colors, including Artisan colors that are hand-finished and use a unique mix of colors for refined ceiling designs. When acoustic performance is a priority, the new pattern is available in an acoustical option for nail-up and drop-in installations. The panels are 2'x2' in size and are fire rated, ASTM E 84-03b.

"Our new pattern creates an opportunity to rethink tin ceilings across residential and commercial projects," says Amy Rehmeyer, Vice President of Marketing at Renovation Brands, parent company of American Tin Ceilings. "Pattern #41 expands the design appeal of tin ceilings beyond traditional spaces and into transitional and contemporary interior design."

Designed for both residential and commercial projects, Pattern #41 can be used in homes, multi-family, hospitality, retail, and restaurants. The panels are available through AmericanTinCeilings.com, starting at $1.75 per sq. ft. For volume discounts, call 888-231-7500.

To learn more about this new product offering, click here .

About American Tin Ceilings:

American Tin Ceilings , a business of Renovation Brands, is the leading manufacturer of designer tin ceiling tiles in Bradenton, Florida. American Tin Ceilings offers an extensive selection of tin panels for ceilings, walls, retail accents, and backsplashes for residential and commercial applications. With high-quality finishes, diverse patterns, competitive pricing, quick shipping, design support, and personalized service, American Tin Ceilings is the preferred manufacturer of tin ceiling tiles internationally.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of six specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet.com, and KitchenDesignPros.

https://www.americantinceilings.com/pattern41/

https://www.renovationbrands.com/

https://www.renovationbrands.com/

