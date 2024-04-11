American Tinnitus Association Announces Patrick A. Lynch as New CEO

VIENNA, Va., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Tinnitus Association (ATA), the nation's only nonprofit dedicated exclusively to serving the tinnitus community, announced its hiring of Patrick A. Lynch, Esq., MBA, as its chief executive officer. With a lifelong commitment to community engagement and an exceptional track record in advocacy, fundraising, and nonprofit leadership, Lynch brings unparalleled expertise to ATA.

Lynch joins ATA from Global Empowerment Mission, an international aid organization based in Miami, where he was part of a team that helped usher the organization through a period of exponential growth. His time with the organization included a growth in revenue of over 400 percent over two years, and multiple million-dollar and multi-million-dollar gifts. Lynch has previous experience leading the development teams at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and Home and Hospice Care of Rhode Island and has served in fundraising and advocacy roles for Baptist Health South Florida.

"The heart of ATA's mission is supporting individuals struggling with tinnitus," said Jinsheng Zhang, ATA Board of Directors chair, "from providing credible guidance to funding research that will ease the burden of those afflicted by tinnitus, whether through more effective interventions or potential cures. Under Patrick's leadership, the board is confident that he can greatly expand our impact, which includes widespread education on hearing health to prevent tinnitus."

"It is an incredible honor to join the team at the American Tinnitus Association," said Lynch. "More than 50 million people in the United States are affected directly by tinnitus, including 30 percent of all U.S. veterans. We are called to impact them all. It is my hope that ATA becomes a preeminent leader in our field, and the go-to organization for groundbreaking research, treatment, and relief in the pursuit of cures."

Lynch is an attorney and member of the Rhode Island Bar Association, and holds a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School and a Master of Business Administration from Suffolk University Sawyer Business School in Boston. He is also actively involved as a volunteer for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Be The Match, and TEDx Young Circle Park.

About ATA

The core purpose of the American Tinnitus Association is to promote relief, prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, evidenced by its core values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility.

The leading cause of tinnitus is exposure to loud sound that damages an individual's auditory system; the second leading cause is head or neck trauma. Tinnitus also is the leading service-connected disability for U.S. Veterans. ATA is funded by individual and corporate donors to fulfill its critical mission. Please donate and/or consider becoming a member so ATA can continue to improve the quality of life for those living with tinnitus and to educate the public on its prevention. See http://www.ATA.org for more information.

If your tinnitus is causing you distress, getting help is crucial. Call ATA at 1-800-634-8978, if you need general guidance on tinnitus management and appropriate care.

