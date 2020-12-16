American Tire Distributors Names Carol Genis as New Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Executive

"Carol has a strong background and diverse experience in successfully managing complex legal and business affairs." Tweet this

Genis brings more than 25 years of experience in successfully managing legal and business affairs, corporate transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings, operations, compliance, corporate governance matters, intellectual property and complex litigation for public and privately held companies across a range of industries.

Genis has significant experience in distribution, licensing, data and privacy, employment, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and general corporate matters. As new chief compliance officer and general counsel executive, Genis will continue building on ATD's strong momentum through her breadth of legal expertise. In her new role, Genis will report to Schuette.

At Twentieth Century Fox Television, where Genis served as executive vice president, Legal Affairs, she managed the legal department and was responsible for all legal matters regarding the studio. Fox is one of the most prolific suppliers of primetime television programming and entertainment content around the world.

Prior to joining Fox, Genis was an equity partner at global law firm K&L Gates, where she specialized in complex commercial litigation, media, entertainment and intellectual property law. She has consistently been named a "Super Lawyer" and was notably featured in Chicago Lawyer for her strong client relationships. Her community service and leadership positions include the Economic Club of Chicago, American Inns of Court, International Trademark Association, American Bar Association, Lookingglass Theatre Company and the Television Academy.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 140 distribution centers, including 25 distribution centers in Canada, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. The Company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 5,000 associates across its distribution center network, including approximately 800 associates in Canada.

SOURCE American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.atd-us.com

