American Tower and Nextlink Internet Expand Strategic Agreement to Enhance Rural Connectivity

BOSTON and HUDSON OAKS, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tower, a global leader in digital communications infrastructure, and Nextlink Internet, an Internet Service Provider (ISP) focused on rural communities across the Central U.S., announced today the expansion of their multi-year agreement, signed in 2021. With the extended agreement, Nextlink Internet can collocate on additional American Tower sites, facilitating the rapid deployment of fixed wireless broadband services to residents, businesses, and anchor institutions across the region.

As a recipient of Connect America Fund II and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund support, Nextlink Internet has been extending its high-speed broadband service footprint in underserved areas across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. American Tower's extensive portfolio of rural communications sites serves as the backbone for Nextlink Internet's wireless network, enabling a faster rollout of services.

"We have made significant strides in expanding our coverage into rural communities and continually seek opportunities to accelerate this growth through strategic partnerships," said Bill Baker, Chief Executive Officer at Nextlink Internet. "A strong partnership with American Tower gives us access to the assets we need to serve more rural areas with great internet service. With their extensive rural footprint and proven history of supporting ISPs like Nextlink, they're a key ally in the mission of internet for all."

"We're honored to continue our collaboration with Nextlink Internet, proving that fixed wireless is a cost-effective way to close the digital divide and improve connectivity in rural America," said Susan Ross, Vice President of Vertical Markets and New Product Sales at American Tower. "This expanded agreement continues to advance our shared mission of bringing reliable internet access to underserved communities."

