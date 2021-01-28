American Tower and Nextlink Internet Sign Multiyear Agreement to Deliver Broadband to Underserved Rural Areas

American Tower and Nextlink Internet sign pact to bring enhanced connectivity to rural consumers across Central US. Tweet this

As a Connect America Fund II (CAFII) recipient and a recent provisional winner in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program, Nextlink Internet is rapidly expanding its current service footprint across six states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois – and working to bring high-speed broadband to underserved areas of 11 states. It will immediately begin utilizing American Tower's extensive network of rural communications sites to further enhance this initiative and roll out service at a faster pace.

"Since our CAFII funding initiated in Summer 2019, our team has put forth tremendous effort in scaling our operational service area into rural markets, and we are continually looking at opportunities to partner with others to accelerate that pace even further. American Tower is uniquely positioned to be that partner for us," said Bill Baker, Chief Executive Officer at Nextlink Internet. "With a robust portfolio in rural markets and proven track record of providing exceptional service to ISPs and fixed wireless providers, American Tower is the ideal partner and our preferred tower provider in helping us meet critical build deadlines and expedite internet access in underserved areas."

"We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Nextlink Internet through this mutually beneficial agreement," said Steve Vondran, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Tower Division at American Tower. "We're excited to work with Nextlink Internet and aid in their efforts to help close the digital divide in rural America."

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit americantower.com.

About Nextlink Internet

Nextlink Internet is a rural-focused provider of high-speed internet and phone services in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. The company is a fully IP-based, carrier-class network from core to edge with more than 60,000 customers, more than 600 team members, and extensive fiber and wireless infrastructure. As an active participant in the Federal Communications Commission's programs to close the digital divide, Nextlink is working to rapidly connect thousands of additional homes, schools, libraries and businesses in small communities across 11 states. For more information: nextlinkinternet.com.

