American Traditions Insurance Company Announces Merger With Affiliate Modern USA Insurance Company

"We could not be more pleased with this merger and what this means for the future. Combining the affiliates will allow management to better plan for future opportunities. The merger means a larger company with more surplus for our policyholders. It also gives us the ability to strategically focus on growth in niche markets that allow the company to flourish more than ever before." said T John Jerger, Jr, President.

Modern USA Insurance Company policyholders will receive written notification of the merger in addition to notification in their policy renewal offers over the coming months. Since the affiliate companies offer identical products with identical rates, the impact to Modern USA policyholders will be minimal.

"We have introduced many innovative insurance products to the Florida marketplace over the last 12 years and feel that now is a great time to combine the companies under the American Traditions Insurance Company brand. We are excited about the merger and it will allow us to streamline many processes in order to serve our policyholders more efficiently," said Thomas Jerger, Chairman and CEO.

As a result of this merger, American Traditions Insurance Company, which began insuring homes in Florida in 2006, will become one of the largest manufactured home insurance producers in Florida. The company will continue to issue policies throughout Florida and maintain a conservative approach with financial solvency and longevity always at the forefront.

Background

American Traditions continues a tradition that began in 1946, the Jerger family has perpetuated a business model that has lasted for four generations in Pinellas County. The purpose driving this business model then, as it is now for American Traditions Insurance Company, remains the same; creating capacity and products with a focus on best in class customer service. American Traditions Insurance Company has subscribed to these philosophies and courses of business since their inception. ATIC is a conservative company which purchases reinsurance to ensure the Company can sustain multiple catastrophic events per year. To this day, the company has continued to maintain a family focused atmosphere in the workplace leading to record employee retention, productivity, and teamwork.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-traditions-insurance-company-announces-merger-with-affiliate-modern-usa-insurance-company-300658014.html

SOURCE American Traditions Insurance Company