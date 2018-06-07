American Traffic Solutions to Relaunch as Global Company 'Verra Mobility Corporation'

From self-driving cars to ride-sharing and car-sharing services, the future of transportation is right before our eyes. Smart mobility is the vital intersection of data, technology, and analytics that makes it all work. The unprecedented change and technological advances demand scale, experience, and knowledge to ensure a safe ride, and that's where Verra Mobility plays a key role.

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make mobility safer and easier by solving complex mobility challenges. Verra Mobility also works to help commercial fleets navigate toll, photo enforcement, parking fees, and other logistical challenges with ease. It also continues to advance safety through red-light, speed, and school bus 'stop arm' camera enforcement on roads, highways, in school zones, and in key intersections across the United States including New York City, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve customers' most complex challenges.

"Modes of transportation are increasingly connected allowing everything from real-time, traffic-adjusted directions on our dashboards to vehicles that can wirelessly communicate with surrounding vehicles, infrastructure and even pedestrians. Keeping people safe, while providing them the seamless experience they expect, is becoming harder than ever before," said Verra Mobility CEO David Roberts. "We're helping to build a world that moves more easily and more safely, serving many different customers with solutions they need now and innovations they will demand in the future."

Verra Mobility is built to do just that; a surging Arizona-based company with nearly 700 employees doing business in 22 languages, supported by a vibrant corporate and community culture.

With the recent acquisitions of Highway Toll Administration and Euro Parking Collection, Verra Mobility is positioned to provide vital business solutions to the marketplace including:

Commercial Fleet – providing toll, violation, and title and registration services to fleet and rental customers, with an expanding footprint into the consumer tolling space and international markets

Government Solutions – working to deploy and develop products that enhance safety in communities across the United States

Following the two recent acquisitions, the name "American Traffic Solutions" no longer adequately captures the full essence of the company's global mindset, international presence, and portfolio of modern services and solutions. The new brand, Verra Mobility, blends the Latin root for truth (ver) — speaking to the company's drive to always do what's right — with the Latin word for earth (terra) — highlighting that the company's actions can move the world with smart mobility solutions.

"Verra Mobility is a high-tech, high-passion company that is prepared to provide safe and smart mobility solutions across the globe," Roberts said. "Our new brand name better represents who we are and our vision of where mobility is headed. We're excited for this new chapter in our journey."

Learn more about Verra Mobility at VerraMobility.com

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is a global leader in smart mobility. The company develops technology-enabled solutions that help the world move safely and easily. Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, working with police departments and municipalities by operating more than 4,000 red-light, speed, and school bus stop arm safety cameras in more than 200 jurisdictions across North America. The company also creates smart roadways, serving the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for more than 8.5 million vehicles. Verra Mobility is a leading provider of connected systems, processing nearly 165 million transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Arizona-based Verra Mobility Corp. currently operates in 15 countries, in 22 languages, and is the parent of American Traffic Solutions, Inc., American Traffic Solutions Consolidated, L.L.C., Highway Toll Administration, L.L.C., Canadian Highway Toll Administration Ltd., Euro Parking Collection PLC, Sunshine, Autotag and their direct and indirect subsidiaries. For more information, visit VerraMobility.com.

