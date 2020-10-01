American Trailer Rental Group Announces Additions To Its Senior Leadership Team

WALTON, Ky., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer Rental Group (ATRG) is a family of companies with a rental fleet approaching 13,000 units representing some of America's most respected regional trailer rental providers. We operate under the Meisler Trailer Rental (Meisler), First in Trailer Service (FITS), Fleet Trailer Rental (Fleet) and Advantage Trailer Rental (Advantage) brands with operations in Evansville IN, Nashville and Memphis, TN, Walton, KY, Cincinnati and Columbus OH, Kansas City, KS, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Long View, TX

Today we are pleased to announce two additions to our senior leadership team.

First, we would like to formally announce the promotion of Brent Meadors to Chief Operating Officer from earlier this year. Brent most recently served as the General Manager in our Evansville location.

Prior to joining ATRG in 2018, Brent had an outstanding career with Ryder Systems where he ultimately served as a Maintenance Manager overseeing multiple locations.

Brent has been the embodiment of what we look for in our General Managers, whom we consider "Local Market CEO's". His ability to quickly assimilate into the ATRG culture, win the trust and admiration of this team as well as our customers and his tireless work ethic are what made him hands down the best choice to lead our operations across all locations.

Second, we are excited to announce Heath Northcutt is joining ATRG as our Chief Commercial Officer, SVP of Sales and Marketing. In this role Heath will focus on, among other things, national account development and our go to market strategies across all our locations and brands.

Prior to joining ATRG, Heath most recently served as Regional Vice President of Sales at NESCO Specialty Rentals. Prior to joining NESCO Heath completed a very successful career at SENCO Brands ultimately leading the Sales efforts of their Pro-Trades Division.

Heath and I have a long history of working together to improve the organizations we have been a part of at both NESCO and SENCO.

By adding these two professionals to the Senior Leadership team with our very talented CFO, Lucas Wright we now have a group poised to accelerate our already impressive track record of growth.

- John Brooks, CEO American Trailer Rental Group

SOURCE American Trailer Rental Group

