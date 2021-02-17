American Trailer Rental Group Announces Expansion to St. Louis

Today we are excited to announce the expansion of the Meisler Trailer Rental brand to the greater St. Louis market. This strategic expansion helps us bridge the gap between our Evansville, Indiana and Kansas City, Kansas locations.

We are also pleased to announce that industry veteran Mike Burk has joined our team as General Manager and will lead our efforts in St. Louis. Mike has 10+ years' experience in trailer space, most recently with Cooling Concepts, LLC, a refrigerated trailer leasing company. He has extensive knowledge of the St. Louis market and surrounding areas and he will look to leverage that knowledge to help Meisler grow quickly.

ATRG CEO Jonathan Brooks said, "This important expansion continues our strategic objective to build a national footprint via greenfield developments and strategic acquisitions. St Louis is a natural fit for our next greenfield location given the substantial manufacturing and distribution presence there. Under Mike's leadership we stand ready to serve the storage, cartage, and over the road trailer needs of our customers throughout the region."

SOURCE American Trailer Rental Group

