American trailer rental group announces strategic acquisition

Thanks to the continued support of our equity sponsor, Milton Street Capital ( www.miltonstreetcap.com ) and the outstanding work of our associates across all of our locations, we are pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that is rooted in both acquisitions and greenfield pursuits.

Today's announcement represents our sixth acquisition since Milton Street's formation of the American Trailer Rental Group in June of 2017. This event, coupled with our greenfield initiatives, brings our total number of rental locations to 17 and our rental fleet has grown to nearly 16,000 units.

Today we are pleased to announce that we have completed the acquisition of Ervin Equipment's rental fleet in Laredo, Texas. This deal adds a location in the key south Texas market for our Advantage Trailer Rental brand.

The Laredo location will be led by Nicole Roberts, who is also the General Manager of our Austin and San Antonio locations. She is an experienced veteran of the trailer business and is fluent in Spanish to assist our Spanish speaking customers in this market.

CEO Jonathan Brooks said, "This important expansion advances our strategic objective to build a national footprint via greenfield developments and strategic acquisitions. With this location we know have a presence in another key market in Texas."

The deal closed on April 30th, 2021 and we are ready to serve the market today!

