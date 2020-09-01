American trailer rental group continues to grow with the opening of our FITS Columbus location

WALTON, Ky., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer Rental Group (ATRG) is a family of companies with a rental fleet approaching 13,000 units representing some of America's most respected regional trailer rental providers. We operate under the Meisler Trailer Rental (Meisler), First in Trailer Service (FITS), Fleet Trailer Rental (Fleet) and Advantage Trailer Rental (Advantage) brands with operations in Evansville IN, Memphis, TN, Walton, KY, Cincinnati, OH, Kansas City, KS, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Long View, TX Additionally, ATRG has opened its newest location under the FITS Trailer Rental brand in Columbus, OH.

Thanks to the ongoing support of our equity sponsor, Milton Street Capital (www.miltonstreetcap.com) and the outstanding work of our associates we are pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that is rooted in both acquisitions and greenfield pursuits.

Our most recent greenfield development is illustrated with the opening of our Columbus, OH operation. Located at 3700 Lacon Road Hilliard, Ohio 43026. The operation will be led by Keith Plaul. Keith is a well-respected executive in the transportation and logistics industry having most recently served as General Manager of our Nashville operation. Keith started his career in the transportation industry in Worthington, Ohio while attending college at The Ohio State University. He brings with him a wealth of local market knowledge and experience that will be vital for the continued growth of the FITS product line in the Columbus market.

With the tremendous economic expansion as well as the rich manufacturing and distribution history of the greater Columbus area we stand ready to serve our customers delivering an unparalleled value proposition built on a foundation of high-quality trailers and world class service.

Building upon the outstanding reputations of Advantage, Fleet, Meisler and FITS our customers now have access to our fleet approaching 13,000 units as well as a network of highly skilled mechanics and drivers. We are the smartest way to rent trailers.

– John Brooks, CEO American Trailer Rental Group

