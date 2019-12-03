American Trailer Rental Group Continues To Grow With The Opening Of Our Meisler Nashville Location

Thanks to the ongoing support of our equity sponsor, Milton Street Capital ( www.miltonstreetcap.com ) and the outstanding work of our associates we are pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that is rooted in both acquisitions and greenfield pursuits.

Our most recent greenfield development is illustrated with the opening of our Nashville, TN operation. Located at 483C Dick Buchanan Street, La Vergne, TN 37086 our operation will be led by Keith Plaul. Keith is a well-respected executive in the transportation and logistics industry having most recently served as Senior Maintenance Manger with Ryder.

With the tremendous economic expansion as well as the rich manufacturing and distribution history of the greater Nashville area we stand ready to serve our customers delivering an unparalleled value proposition built on a foundation of high-quality trailers and world class service.

Building upon the outstanding reputations of Fleet, Meisler and FITS our customers now have access to our fleet approaching 10,000 units as well as a network of highly skilled mechanics and drivers. We are the smartest way to rent trailers.

– John Brooks, CEO American Trailer Rental Group

