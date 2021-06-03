American Trailer World Announces the Appointment of Jean Hlay to its Board of Directors

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trailer World (ATW®) today announced that Jean Hlay has joined the Company's Board of Directors, bringing 25 years of executive and senior leadership experience to the organization. ATW, backed by Bain Capital Private Equity, is North America's leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts and accessories.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jean to our Board of Directors. She brings a breadth and depth of manufacturing and distribution experience, which will help position American Trailer World well for continued growth," said Robert P. Hureau, Chief Executive Officer, American Trailer World. "I'm confident that she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute on our strategy, reinvent the trailer industry, and keep America moving forward."

Added Hlay, "I am delighted to be joining the Board of American Trailer World, particularly at this exciting time as the Company sees strong growth and compelling strategic opportunities. I look forward to helping American Trailer World and its leadership continue to drive industry-leading performance."

Hlay is an accomplished business leader with experience in the manufacturing and distribution industries. She is the former President and Chief Operating Officer of MTD Holdings, a global manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, and held leadership positions across finance, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, and marketing while with the organization. Previously, she worked for Crossville Rubber Products and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Jean brings deep cross-functional experience and a unique skill set that will be highly valuable to American Trailer World's current Board and organizational leadership," said Jeff Scherer, Managing Director, Bain Capital Private Equity. "I look forward to her many contributions to American Trailer World's success."

Hlay has gained extensive public and private board experience over the course of her career, having served on a total of nine Boards of Directors and Advisory Committees. Currently, she serves on the Board of Fox Factory Holding Corporation, a manufacturer of performance ride dynamics products used in bicycles, trucks, snowmobiles and other specialty vehicles; Pella Corp., a manufacturer and distributor of premium windows and doors; Blain's Farm & Fleet, a Midwest retailer with 43 modern general stores; and Buckeye Corrugated, a manufacturer and distributer of custom-designed corrugated packaging. Additionally, she was the first woman on the Board, and to serve as the Chair, of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which includes representatives from companies such as Honda, Toro, and John Deere.

About American Trailer World

American Trailer World (ATW®) is on the road to reinvent the trailer industry – we live and breathe trailers, right down to the last bolt. From humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, we've grown to become the largest manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts and accessories in North America. Brands include Big Tex®, Big Tex Trailer World, PJ Trailers®, Carry-On Trailer™, Dakota Bodies™, CM Truck Beds®, TexTrail Trailer Parts®, RC Trailers®, and BWise Trailers®. More information is available at ATW.com.

