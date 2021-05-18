American Trucking Associations Board, CEO Chris Spear Agree to Contract Extension

SAN ANTONIO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced that the federation's Board of Directors has voted to renew the contract for association president and CEO Chris Spear for an additional five-year term.

American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear signs a five-year contract extension with the association as ATA Chair Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Transportation Group, looks on. American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear addresses the association's Board of Directors May 18, during the 2021 ATA Mid-Year Management Session in San Antonio, Texas.

"We are pleased to announce that the ATA Board has approved an extension of ATA President and CEO Chris Spear's contract," said ATA Chair Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO, Garner Transportation Group. "Chris has proven himself as an exceptional leader of the ATA during the past five years, elevating the organization and providing tremendous vision for our industry at a critical time. We look forward to how he will chart the course for the association in the years ahead."

Since becoming President and CEO in July 2016, Spear has achieved a record of success in advocating on behalf of the industry, both in the legislative and regulatory arena, and has dramatically increased the visibility of the organization. Spear has been a vocal advocate on Capitol Hill and in the media on the industry's top issues, including infrastructure, lawsuit abuse and highway safety.

"I'm grateful for the confidence and support of the ATA Board, and I'm excited to take on the challenges that lie ahead," said Spear. "I am honored to work on behalf of this incredible industry, and I look forward to continuing to strongly advocate for trucking, as well as grow ATA's impact and influence."

"We have been fortunate to have Chris at the helm during the past five years. Chris' strong, smart leadership has benefitted the ATA immensely, and we look forward to how his passion and innovative thinking will continue to position the association and the industry for success," said ATA Treasurer John A. Smith, president and CEO-elect of FedEx Ground.

The American Trucking Associations is the nation's leading organization representing the interests of the trucking industry. Employing more than 7 million people and moving more than 10 billion tons of freight annually, trucking is the industry most responsible for moving America's economy.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter , Facebook , or at Trucking Moves America Forward .

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

www.trucking.org

