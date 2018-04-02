American Trust Escrow Expands Presence In South Bay

"We are very excited about this because it allows our team to extend its reach to the South Bay area and hire local officers that understand the community. We will now be able to provide the same level of professionalism, strong ethics and hard work that our company is rooted in into this new area," said Jeff Russell, President of American Trust Escrow.

"There are so many relationships we've wanted to build and grow in the South Bay that were previously out of our geographic reach without an office here, but this expansion will allow us to do just that. It's an exciting time since we will now be able to enhance the lives of the communities throughout the South Bay area," explained Business Development Representative, Jessica Kalkin.

Given the company's mission statement - to run exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve - they are grateful that this new venture provides an opportunity to hire new escrow officers that are part of this community. Four local Escrow Officers have been hired so far for this new branch: Lori Garcia, Cristina Towers, Arlene Chaires and Chris Fontes.

American Trust Escrow has extended its reach and service to Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Torrance, Palos Verdes and other neighboring cities. American Trust Escrow is now operating out of its new office located at 23670 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance.

ABOUT AMERICAN TRUST ESCROW

American Trust Escrow is a part of the Pango Group is a family of companies that includes Glen Oaks Escrow, CV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, VOI Insurance Solutions, and Document Archive Solutions. The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve has been an integral part of its success.

Together the companies are the leading California-based settlement service experts, and for nearly two decades, their partners have prospered through frequent market fluctuations, civil code and legislative changes, shifting assessments, and increasing expectations from customers. The company currently manages and owns over 25 offices and employs over 250 individuals.

