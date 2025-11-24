American Trust Investment Services Approved as a Limited Underwriting Member of the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trust Investment Services, Inc. ("ATIS"), a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, announced today that it has been approved as a Limited Underwriting Member of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). This approval authorizes ATIS to participate in underwriting activities for securities listed on the NYSE, subject to applicable exchange rules and regulatory requirements.

The approval supports ATIS' continued development of its Equity Capital Markets capabilities and the range of services it can provide to issuers and institutional clients. NYSE Limited Underwriting Membership permits the firm to take part in certain public offering activities involving NYSE-listed securities.

"This approval reflects our ongoing efforts to broaden the range of regulated capital markets activities we are able to perform," said Ian E. Lippy, Chief Operating Officer of ATIS. "We appreciate the NYSE's review and approval of our application and look forward to participating in transactions involving NYSE-listed securities."

Scope of NYSE Limited Underwriting Membership

Participation in Public Offerings: The membership permits ATIS to engage in underwriting roles for NYSE-listed initial public offerings and follow-on offerings, consistent with all applicable regulatory requirements.





The membership permits ATIS to engage in underwriting roles for NYSE-listed initial public offerings and follow-on offerings, consistent with all applicable regulatory requirements. Multiple Exchange Participation: ATIS also maintains membership with NASDAQ and may participate in underwriting activities across both major U.S. equity exchanges.





ATIS also maintains membership with NASDAQ and may participate in underwriting activities across both major U.S. equity exchanges. Strategic Platform Development: The firm continues to develop its capital markets capabilities and may support issuers seeking access to U.S. public markets, including companies based outside the United States, in accordance with regulatory standards.

"This membership enhances the tools available for our Equity Capital Markets team," said James L. Clarren, Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets at ATIS. "It allows us to participate in a broader range of transactions involving NYSE-listed issuers."

About American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. ("ATIS") is a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer providing investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting of public offerings and strategic advisory services. Headquartered in the Midwest with offices in several U.S. locations, ATIS participates in public and private offering activities for emerging and established companies across multiple sectors.

Securities offered through American Trust Investment Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

Ariella Sherman

CEO, AS Strategic

[email protected] | www.amtruinvest.com

SOURCE American Trust Investment Services, Inc.