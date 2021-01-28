American-Tunisian Partnership Project Launches Landmark Effort

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olfa Hamdi, founder of the American-Tunisian Partnership Project, today announced the launch of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Strategic Studies on Tunisia (CSST), a groundbreaking public policy research and advocacy organization established to ensure a strong and lasting alliance between the U.S. and Tunisia that will benefit both nations, the Middle East-North Africa region and the broader African continent.

"As we reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the Arab Spring that began in Tunisia, the launch of the Center for Strategic Studies on Tunisia and its critically important agenda couldn't be better timed," said Hamdi, president of CSST and an American trained engineer and entrepreneur who was born and raised in Tunisia. "Tunisia remains the sole democracy in the Arab world and a key ally of the United States. This initiative provides a major opportunity to secure lasting stability and prosperity in a nation that shares modern values, including respect for human rights, support for women empowerment, and military subservience to civilian authority. "

Hamdi warns, however, that the consolidation of democracy is a long-term challenge and conditions inside and around Tunisia remain fragile: "Without a strong and durable United States-Tunisia partnership, the opportunity to maintain and strengthen our democracy will be jeopardized. The time is now to step up. CSST provides the very foundation upon which lasting success can be achieved."

CSST utilizes a multi-faceted approach that engages American policymakers, companies, educational institutions, and NGOs as part of an effort to build partnerships and leverage opportunities to benefit both countries by reinforcing democratic values and supporting inclusive, market-based growth and investment in Tunisia, providing a platform for American business leadership in the region.

"Strengthening the U.S.-Tunisia relationship will further common interests through enhanced opportunities for trade, investments, access to markets across Africa and Europe and the strengthening of a critical U.S. ally, helping Tunisia to serve as a beacon of freedom and prosperity for countries across the African continent and Middle East-North Africa region," Hamdi said. "Without this commitment, Tunisia will be left vulnerable to decline, extremism, and the influence of forces increasingly hostile to universal values."

ABOUT CENTER FOR STRATEGIC STUDIES ON TUNISIA

The Center for Strategic Studies on Tunisia (CSST), www.tunisiacenter.org, is a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit non-partisan organization that engages in public policy research, advocacy and outreach, and projects to advance business, educational, social, and cultural ties between the United States and Tunisia, creating opportunities for greater prosperity and security for both nations. CSST is not affiliated with any foreign government and/or foreign private entity.

