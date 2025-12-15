DAVENTRY, England, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortec Motorsport has announced that American drivers Cash and Roman Felber will join its lineup for the 2026 Wera Tools F4 British Championship, certified by the FIA. The identical twin brothers moved to the UK following a season in the Ligier Junior Formula Championship in the United States, where both achieved race wins and multiple podium finishes. Cash Felber concluded the 2025 campaign third overall, while Roman placed seventh, with the pair also securing second and fourth in the Rookie standings, respectively.

American Twins Cash & Roman Felber Target British F4 Success with Fortec Motorsport American Twins Cash & Roman Felber Target British F4 Success with Fortec Motorsport

Cash & Roman Felber American Twins

It was a season defined by momentum on both sides of the garage. Cash displayed front-running consistency through opening-lap assertiveness and composed late-race judgement, collecting six podiums and two wins. Roman recovered strongly from early-season mechanical setbacks to deliver five podiums, a victory, and two pole positions, showcasing equally powerful pace and progression.

Racing has been a shared journey from the start. The brothers first drove at age eight on Segway karts around their driveway, but a visit to the 2022 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix ignited a commitment to pursue a career in motorsport. Since then, they have competed as rivals on track and made history in the LJFC as the first twin brothers in the series' history to finish on the podium in the same race.

The 2026 Wera Tools British F4 season begins at Donington Park on April 18–19, featuring 30 races across 10 meetings, including a return to Zandvoort in the Netherlands. Cash and Roman will compete with the support of BioLongevity Labs , iMerchant Solutions, Conversio Pay, Town Hall, and Rebol.

Quotes

Oliver Dutton, Team Principal, Fortec Motorsport: "Cash and Roman have shown us clean fundamentals, intelligent race craft, and the humility in debriefs that separates good drivers from championship contenders. We've seen what they did in the States. Now we'll develop what they can become at the circuits that matter." Cash Felber: "The goal for 2026 is simple: arrive prepared, extract everything the car has, and leave no doubt. Fortec Motorsport's attention to detail is exactly what I need in my career right now, and their engineering depth and coaching structure will help on the path to Formula 1." Roman Felber: "Wera Tools British F4 is the next test, and I'm bringing the same process from this season: learn fast, adapt faster, go quicker. The series rewards discipline and race intelligence—qualities I grew in abundance this year." Enzo Mucci, Performance and Mindset Coach: "I am delighted to see Roman and Cash come over to the UK to race. Having watched them on track, I am pleased to see how quickly they are adpating to the British F4 car. They are both looking very promising. I can't wait to see them compete in 2026."

Partners for the Journey

BioLongevity Labs — A leading longevity science company creating advanced solutions that help people look, feel, and perform younger. Through cutting-edge research and premium formulations, BioLongevity Labs delivers innovative wellness products designed to boost energy, improve vitality, and support a longer, healthier life.

iMerchant Solutions — A global payment service provider supporting enterprises across the world, iMerchant powers businesses with speed, precision, and reliability. "We are honored to support the Felber brothers in their Formula 4 journey—celebrating their passion, discipline, and drive to reach the top. Just as they race toward victory, we continue to innovate and accelerate the future of global payments," stated Martin Khemmoro.

Additional committed partners back for 2026: TownHall and Rebol.

"Their belief underwrites everything from testing mileage to engineering depth," noted Josh Felber. "They don't just put logos on a car—they help build careers."

About British FIA Formula 4

The British FIA Formula 4 Championship is an FIA-certified entry point to international single-seater racing, recognized globally for competitive grids and professional team structures. The series has a proven record of developing drivers for the next steps on the Formula 1 pathway.

About Fortec Motorsport

Fortec Motorsport is one of the United Kingdom's leading junior single-seater teams, competing across multiple categories with a track record of winning races and developing drivers for higher levels of the sport. The team is renowned for engineering depth, data-driven coaching, and a high-performance culture.

About FLBR Motorsport

FLBR Motorsport supports twin drivers Cash and Roman Felber with a program built on disciplined driver development, engineering rigor, and a people-first culture. From U.S. podiums to the European ladder, FLBR's mission is simple: build champions the right way—technically, mentally, and ethically.

Contact

FLBR Motorsport

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845700/Cover_image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845701/Cash_and_Roman_Felber.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845699/Fortec_Motorsport_logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortec Motorsport