American Unity Flag Promises to Spark Conversation Around Racial Equality

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis poet and public artist Todd Boss has commercially released a reinterpretation of the American flag that calls out the nation's mixed-race heritage. The American Unity Flag, now available for purchase, renders the traditional 50 stars in skin-tones as a salute to the people who live, work, worship and serve in the United States.

"In solidarity with the ACLU, BIPOC Americans, and all who care about unity and compassion, the American Unity Flag is a symbol that salutes both America's heritage and its promise of equality, justice, and the pursuit of happiness," said Todd Boss, the creator of the Unity Flag. "We see this flag as a means to heal racial divide and inequality across the nation," he added. "We believe that The American Unity Flag has the potential to start real conversations and to strengthen relationships between those who may differ on opinion but share a deep love for this country."

Todd Boss conceptualized The American Unity Flag project in 2018 as a public art initiative in response to racial justice conversations sparked by Colin Kaepernick taking a knee. In addition to The full size American Unity Flag, Boss has also created a sew-on patch available for clothing.

Purchase Details

AmericanUnityFlag.com is the official online storefront. 10% of all sales will benefit the ACLU.

About Todd Boss

Boss (1968 –) is an American multi-modal producer, writer and innovator whose wide-ranging projects include product development, literature, film, performance and public art. His initiatives often evolve into patents, companies and nationwide activations. His goal is to make the world more poetic. Boss's non-traditional projects exhibit elegance of expression, simplicity of execution, accessibility and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

