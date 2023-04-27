American University Kyiv attracts new funds to finance "Build Solid Futures" scholarships for talented Ukrainian students

TEMPE, Ariz., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American University Kyiv (AUK), the first university in Ukraine based on American education standards through a partnership with Arizona State University, announces a donation raised in partnership with the Institute of International Education (IIE). The funds were provided by AEVEX Aerospace, and will be primarily targeted to finance the Build Solid Futures scholarship program for talented Ukrainian students.

U.S. engineering company AEVEX Aerospace, a full-spectrum provider of innovative aircraft and advanced technology solutions, made this important contribution to support Ukrainian youth seeking a university education amid the difficult circumstances of large-scale war in the country.

"AEVEX is proud to support Ukraine in its fight for democracy. We work closely with the Ukrainian government, and our cooperation and this donation honor and support the brave Ukrainian people. We are pleased to assist with the professional and educational growth of young Ukrainians who will play a critical role in a new Ukraine, strong and free from external aggression and wartime challenges," said Brian Raduenz, CEO of AEVEX.

For this fund-raising campaign in the USA, AUK is partnering with the Institute of International Education (IIE), a global not-for-profit organization that works with thousands of U.S. and international educational institutions and more than 29,000 students, scholars, and professionals each year.

"AUK is committed to helping Ukraine overcome the impact of the current war and facilitate its recovery. AUK is raising funds to expand access to high-level education for promising young Ukrainians with a particular focus on the children of fallen Ukrainian heroes. We are very thankful to AEVEX for joining us in this inspiring mission to help grow the future leaders of Ukraine," outlined Dan Rice, AUK President. "We are inviting other U.S. companies to also help us pursue this worthy goal and change the life of a young Ukrainian student by supporting their college education."

Information on the scholarship and how to support it can be found at the link below. All contributions are 501(c)3 tax deductible within the United States and IIE provides all documentation for donors. https://www.iie.org/programs/american-university-of-kyiv .

The Build Solid Futures program provides AUK students with merit-based, need-based, and wartime scholarships that contribute to Ukraine's young generation, its resistance and its commitment to freedom. AUK has created two fully funded scholarships for Wounded Warriors and Children of the Fallen Heroes – those who lost a parent in the war. A full four-year bachelor's scholarship to pay 100% of a young person's education is U.S. $32,000.

American University of Kyiv ( www.auk.edu.ua ) is offering a U.S. higher education standard in Ukraine through its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), one of the largest universities in the U.S. and ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the most innovative university in the U.S. American University Kyiv delivers an American standard of excellence in higher education through its expanding portfolio of undergraduate, graduate, and lifelong learning programs.

AEVEX Aerospace ( www.aevex.com ), headquartered in Solana Beach, California, supports the U.S. national security mission and partner nation needs around the world by providing full-spectrum aviation, remote sensing, and analysis solutions. The company's capabilities include custom design and engineering, sensor integration and sustainment, aircraft modification and certification, mission operations services, advanced intelligence data processing, exploitation, and dissemination solutions, and tailored hardware and software mission-system tools. AEVEX uses agile and customized approaches to rapidly define, develop, and deliver specialized solutions for airborne special mission needs for the US Government, partner nations, and commercial businesses. AEVEX has major offices in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Institute of International Education ( www.iie.org ) was founded in 1919 and works with a range of corporate, government, and foundation partners across the globe to design and manage scholarship, study abroad, workforce training, and leadership development programs. IIE has a network of 18 offices and affiliates worldwide and over 1,300 member institutions. It administers over 29,000 scholarships in 180 countries annually, including the Fulbright Scholarships, Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship and many others.

SOURCE American University Kyiv