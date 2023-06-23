American University Kyiv attracts new funds to finance "Build Solid Futures" scholarships for talented Ukrainian students

TEMPE, Ariz., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American University Kyiv (AUK), the first university in Ukraine based on American education standards through a partnership with Arizona State University, announces a donation raised in partnership with the Institute of International Education (IIE). The funds were provided by Third Coast Infrastructure, LLC ("Third Coast"), and will be primarily targeted to finance the Build Solid Futures scholarship program for talented Ukrainian students.

"Third Coast is proud to continue its tradition of supporting promising students in need through a donation to AUK in partnership with IIE. We are excited to be working with promising students who are facing challenging conditions as their country is defending itself in an unprovoked and unjust war in Ukraine," said Matt Rowland, CEO of Third Coast.

For this fund-raising campaign in the USA, AUK is partnering with the Institute of International Education (IIE), a global not-for-profit organization that works with thousands of U.S. and international educational institutions and more than 29,000 students, scholars, and professionals each year.

"At AUK we strive to help Ukraine win the war and contribute to its recovery. Therefore, AUK is raising funds to expand access to quality education for promising youth from Ukraine, paying additional attention to the children of fallen Ukrainian heroes. We hope that many US companies will follow the example of Third Coast, which has made a significant donation to AUK scholarship fund! Thank you, Matt Rowland, for joining us on this inspiring mission and helping change the lives of young Ukrainians by providing them with an American education!," outlined Dan Rice, AUK President.

Information on the scholarship and how to support it can be found at the link below. All contributions are 501c3 tax deductible within the United States and IIE provides all documentation for donors. https://www.iie.org/programs/american-university-of-kyiv .

The Build Solid Futures program provides AUK students with merit-based, need-based, and wartime scholarships that contribute to Ukraine's young generation, its resistance and its commitment to freedom. AUK has created two fully funded scholarships for Wounded Warriors and Children of the Fallen Heroes – those who lost a parent in the war. A full four-year bachelor's scholarship to pay 100% of a young person's education is U.S. $32,000.

American University of Kyiv ( www.auk.edu.ua ) is offering a U.S. higher education standard in Ukraine through its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), one of the largest universities in the U.S. and ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the most innovative university in the U.S. American University Kyiv delivers an American standard of excellence in higher education through its expanding portfolio of undergraduate, graduate, and lifelong learning programs.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Third Coast is a full-service midstream company with assets that provide critical infrastructure linking primarily natural gas production to end-use markets. Third Coast's vertically and horizontally integrated assets are strategically located along the Gulf Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Third Coast currently owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 1,900 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in a gas processing plant, and two offshore semi-submersible floating production systems with a combined processing capacity of up to 185 MBbl/d of crude oil and 340 MMcf/d of natural gas. For more information about Third Coast, visit www.third-coast.com .

Institute of International Education ( www.iie.org ) was founded in 1919 and works with a range of corporate, government, and foundation partners across the globe to design and manage scholarship, study abroad, workforce training, and leadership development programs. IIE has a network of 18 offices and affiliates worldwide and over 1,300 member institutions. It administers over 29,000 scholarships in 180 countries annually, including the Fulbright Scholarships, Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship and many others.

