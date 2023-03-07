American University Kyiv (AUK) appoints Daniel Rice as its next President

Former U.S. Military Officer aims to increase fundraising efforts to amplify access to AUK's innovative education model

TEMPE, Ariz., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American University Kyiv (AUK), powered by Arizona State University, is proud to announce the appointment of Daniel Rice as its next university President. This appointment follows an international search process by the AUK Supervisory Board and further solidifies AUK's continued expansion in Ukraine.

Rice is an accomplished entrepreneur and fundraiser with a strong background in leadership, strategic planning, marketing and education, and has been serving as Special Advisor to General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Commander in Chief of the Ukraine Armed Forces. President-elect Rice, a former Infantry Officer for the U.S Army and a Purple Heart recipient, has been an active voice in speaking and writing about the war in Ukraine, advocating for additional weapons systems with exclusive access to senior leadership of both U.S. and Ukrainian military leadership.

In addition to his military background, Rice has extensive leadership experience as the president and co-founder of Thayer Leadership at West Point, a leader development company ranked as one of the Top 40 leader development companies in the world. He also holds several degrees from top American universities, including a Bachelor of Science in National Security from West Point, an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Business of Northwestern University, a master's degree in Marketing from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern, and a master's degree in education and finalizing his Ed.D in education leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. Rice is an award-winning author and a frequent speaker on CNN, FOX News, and several other international outlets.

In his new role at AUK, Rice will oversee all university operations, providing collaborative leadership to implement a strategy to create an innovative, research-driven environment with strong social and economic impacts on Ukraine and its future leaders. He will work closely with the government and international organizations to cultivate partnerships to support AUK and Ukraine's reputation and social achievements, and facilitate opportunities to develop new initiatives across education, culture and research.

AUK enrolled its first students this fall in five inaugural degree programs, including a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, a Bachelor and a Master of Science in Global Management, and a Bachelor and a Master of Science in Software Engineering. Through close collaboration with Arizona State University, AUK students and faculty had access to world-class curriculum and classes with a unique global approach.

"I applaud AUK's spirit and unyielding support of their students as they successfully launched classes this past fall in the face of enormous challenges," said Nancy Gonzales, executive vice president and Arizona State University Provost. "ASU enthusiastically welcomes the new AUK President Dan Rice and we wish him great success in continuing to grow the university and bringing people together to learn, collaborate and provide education as a foundation for economic development."

"Despite the challenges, our first academic year was both challenging and productive. I am proud of what we have accomplished, including launching five academic programs, offering scholarships to all our students, and building a dedicated team of international faculty," said Rick Shangraw, first and founding President of AUK. "I am now passing my responsibilities to Dan, a leader with a strategic outlook for the university and Ukraine."

Rice is eager to begin his new role and says, "I am truly impressed by the achievements AUK has made under such difficult circumstances. I am looking forward to joining the AUK team and making a positive contribution to Ukraine's growth, development and exciting post-war future. As part of my responsibilities at AUK, I plan to raise scholarships for promising young Ukrainian students, with an additional focus on the children of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian military veterans and wounded warriors. I am sure that these young men and women, who are now fighting for Ukraine's sovereignty and democracy, will play a vital role in rebuilding Ukraine. I see AUK's role in educating them critical to that process."

First year tuition in AUK is being discounted for incoming freshman from $8,000/year to $2,000. "We ask everyone who can help to donate at least $2,000 to help change the life of a young Ukrainian student and start their college education. Any donation, large or small, can help make a difference," Rice said.

Donations can be made via AUK website https://auk.edu.ua/en/donation-auk-scholarship or by contacting AUK via email [email protected]. All contributions are 501c3 tax deductible within the United States and AUK provides all documentation for donors.

American University Kyiv ( www.auk.edu.ua ) is the first private university offering a U.S. higher education standard in Ukraine through its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU). ASU is one of the largest universities in the United States and is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the most innovative university in the U.S. In Ukraine, AUK's founding partners include: EPAM Systems , BGV Group Management, Academy DTEK, Brain, Channel Georgian Consulting, and Georgian American University.

Contact person for interviews, comments and other questions: Oksana Rudiuk, +38 (063) 210 00 69, [email protected]

SOURCE American University Kyiv