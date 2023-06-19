American University Kyiv Receives Donation from AeroVironment to Finance "Build Solid Futures" Scholarships for Ukrainian Students

American University Kyiv

19 Jun, 2023, 19:18 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American University Kyiv (AUK) has received a substantial donation from AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) to finance the Build Solid Futures scholarship program for talented Ukrainian students. AUK is the first university in Ukraine based on American education standards, established through a partnership with Arizona State University. AeroVironment's donation was raised in cooperation with the Institute of International Education (IIE).

AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems. Armed forces of more than 55 U.S allies depend on AeroVironment's innovative solutions for actionable intelligence and security. Many of AeroVironment's unmanned aerial and ground vehicles play a critical role in Ukraine, providing Ukrainian forces asignificant advantage against the Russian adversary. As senior Ukrainian special operations commanders have stressed to the U.S. media, AeroVironment's Switchblade tactical missile systems are a valued and relied upon weapon in Ukraine's arsenal.

"AeroVironment is proud to support the people of Ukraine and their fight for the values of democracy and freedom," said AeroVironment's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Wahid Nawabi. "Our belief that sovereign nations have a fundamental right to protect their homelands has driven us to develop and deliver innovative solutions that aid armed forces on the battlefield today, and deter future aggression."

The company's financial contribution to AUK will support Ukrainian youth selected to receive university education in the midst of a large-scale war in the country. "We hope that our donation and donations from others will help AUK provide for the professional and educational growth of young Ukrainians," continued Nawabi.

AUK has partnered with IIE for the current fundraising campaign in the United States. IIE is a global non-profit organization that works with thousands of U.S. and international educational institutions, as well as more than 29,000 students, scholars, and professionals each year.

"In building the American University in Kyiv, we have committed ourselves to assist Ukraine in winning this war and helping to facilitate the nation's recovery," said Dan Rice, AUK President. "AUK is collecting funds to expand access to high-quality education for promising youth from Ukraine, paying additional attention to the children of fallen Ukrainian heroes. We are very thankful to AeroVironment for joining us in this inspiring mission to help educate the future leaders of our country."

The Build Solid Futures program provides AUK students with merit-based, need-based, and wartime scholarships. Learn more about the Build Solid Futures scholarship program and how to support Ukrainian youth currently pursuing higher education. All contributions are 501c3 tax deductible within the United States.

American University of Kyiv (www.auk.edu.ua) is offering a U.S. higher education standard in Ukraine through its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), one of the largest universities in the U.S. and ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the most innovative university in the U.S. American University Kyiv delivers an American standard of excellence in higher education through its expanding portfolio of undergraduate, graduate, and lifelong learning programs.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) (www.avinc.com) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

Institute of International Education (www.iie.org) was founded in 1919 and works with a range of corporate, government, and foundation partners across the globe to design and manage scholarship, study abroad, workforce training, and leadership development programs. IIE has a network of 18 offices and affiliates worldwide and over 1,300 member institutions. It administers over 29,000 scholarships in 180 countries annually, including the Fulbright Scholarships, Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship and many others.

SOURCE American University Kyiv

