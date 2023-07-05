American University Kyiv Receives Significant Donation from Logistics Plus to Fund 'Build Solid Futures' Scholarships for Talented Ukrainian Students

TEMPE, Ariz., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American University Kyiv (AUK), powered by Arizona State University, announces a major donation from Logistics Plus, Inc. to the Build Solid Futures scholarship program, which provides AUK students with merit-based, need-based, and wartime scholarships. This donation was made in partnership with the Institute of International Education (IIE). AUK is the first university in Ukraine based on American education standards and strives to create an optimum environment for young talent to develop their professional skills and drive progress while remaining in their homeland, Ukraine.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) stands as a global leader in innovative supply chain solutions, driven by a "Passion for Excellence." With over 1,000 dedicated employees and a presence in 45 locations worldwide, LP goes beyond customer service, actively uplifting the communities it touches. LP made a significant financial contribution to support Ukrainian youth amidst the challenges of a large-scale war, demonstrating their belief in education and their relentless commitment to making a positive impact. LP's passion and determination align with AUK to forge a path towards a brighter future, inspiring hope and resilience in the face of adversity, while leaving an indelible legacy as a transformative force for Ukraine's future.

"Logistics Plus is wholeheartedly committed to supporting the rebuilding efforts in Ukraine, actively standing with the nation during these challenging times. We have raised and donated over $1 million in total relief funds. Furthermore, we are actively raising funds to acquire and transport essential power generators while also focusing on other critical needs. Our most recent effort involved funding, procuring, and equipping two mobile trauma vans, enabling medics in Bakhmut to provide vital assistance. By contributing to the AUK Build Solid Futures scholarship program, we aim to fortify the support for Ukraine's bright future by investing in the remarkable youth who will shape tomorrow's Ukraine." - said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus.

For this fund-raising campaign in the USA, AUK is partnering with the Institute of International Education (IIE), a global not-for-profit organization that works with thousands of U.S. and international educational institutions and more than 29,000 students, scholars, and professionals each year.

"Every contribution to the future of Ukrainian students has a significant input in the global perspective. At AUK, we strive to help Ukraine to win the war and facilitate the recovery. Our fundraising campaign is aimed to expand access to high-quality education for promising youth from Ukraine, paying additional attention to the children of fallen Ukrainian heroes. We are very thankful to Logistics Plus and Jim Berlin for their tremendous efforts in helping Ukraine and joining us in this inspiring mission to help grow the future leaders of Ukraine," outlined Dan Rice, AUK President.

Information on the scholarship and how to support it can be found at the link below. All contributions are 501c3 tax deductible within the United States and IIE provides all documentation for donors. https://www.iie.org/programs/american-university-of-kyiv.

The Build Solid Futures program provides AUK students with merit-based, need-based, and wartime scholarships that contribute to Ukraine's young generation, its resistance and its commitment to freedom. AUK has created fully funded scholarships for veterans, widows/widowers and children of the Fallen Heroes – those who lost a parent in the war. A full four-year bachelor's scholarship to pay 100% of a young person's education is U.S. $32,000.

American University of Kyiv (www.auk.edu.ua) is offering a U.S. higher education standard in Ukraine through its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), one of the largest universities in the U.S. and ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the most innovative university in the U.S. American University Kyiv delivers an American standard of excellence in higher education through its expanding portfolio of undergraduate, graduate, and lifelong learning programs.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) (https://www.logisticsplus.com/) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,000 employees located in 45+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work.

Institute of International Education (www.iie.org) was founded in 1919 and works with a range of corporate, government, and foundation partners across the globe to design and manage scholarship, study abroad, workforce training, and leadership development programs. IIE has a network of 18 offices and affiliates worldwide and over 1,300 member institutions. It administers over 29,000 scholarships in 180 countries annually, including the Fulbright Scholarships, Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship and many others.

