American University's Washington College of Law Partners with 2U, Inc. to Launch an Online Master of Legal Studies

The online Master of Legal Studies is designed to prepare non-lawyers who aspire to become highly skilled and ethical professionals with a robust understanding of the U.S. legal system. The novel interdisciplinary program will leverage the expertise of AUWCL faculty and professors from within AU's Kogod School of Business (Kogod) to offer a general MLS, as well as concentrations in business, health care compliance, and technology.

"Today's announcement underscores the importance of evolving academic offerings to meet the needs of working professionals who interact with the law in a variety of disciplines," AUWCL Dean Camille Nelson said. "Our new partnership with 2U will assist us in extending the boundaries of a traditional residential Master of Legal Studies degree program to include the potential for MBA coursework in a versatile professional degree in law and business."

The online Master of Legal Studies will significantly expand the offerings for AUWCL, a law school with five nationally ranked specialty programs – in clinical legal education, international law, trial advocacy, intellectual property, and health law and policy – as well as a top-10 ranked part-time Juris Doctor (JD) program.

"Law@American becomes our third Domestic Graduate Program with American University, and we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership," 2UGrad President Andrew Hermalyn said. "For more than a century, AUWCL has remained grounded in its values of equality, diversity, and intellectual rigor, while staying open to opportunities for advancement. We continue to be energized by AU's willingness to embrace change and adapt for the digital age."

2U will support AUWCL in the development, launch, and management of the online Master of Legal Studies. AUWCL will require students to complete 30 credits for the MLS, regardless of the concentration, and the program will feature live face-to-face online classes, dynamic course content delivered through 2U's platform, and real-world immersive experiences on AUWCL's 8 ½ acre campus in Northwest Washington, D.C.

Pending American Bar Association (ABA) acquiescence, classes for the AUWCL online Master of Legal Studies will begin in April 2019.

AUWCL joins Kogod and the School of International Service as the third school at AU offering online degrees supported by 2U. The addition of Law@American to AU's roster of graduate programs signifies the university's commitment to continuing to scale their online program strategy. Over the lifetime of AU's partnership with 2U, more than 1,400 students have been enrolled across two programs: Business@American and International Relations Online.

About Washington College of Law

In 1896, American University Washington College of Law became the first law school in the country founded by women. More than 120 years since its founding, this law school community is grounded in the values of equality, diversity, and intellectual rigor. The law school's nationally and internationally recognized programs (in clinical legal education, trial advocacy, international law, health law, and intellectual property to name a few) and dedicated faculty provide its JD, LL.M., and SJD students with the critical skills and values to have an immediate impact as students and as graduates, in Washington, DC and around the world. For more information, visit wcl.american.edu.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

