American Urological Association Announces Updates to Clinical Guidance for Management of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Attributed to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

BALTIMORE, Aug 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today new updates to its clinical guideline on the management of lower urinary tract symptoms attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms or LUTS is an all-encompassing term used to describe various symptoms men may experience as they age. These symptoms can include nocturia, urinary incontinence or other bladder related issues. Causes of LUTS can vary, but a leading one is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlargement of the prostate gland.

The updates within this guideline aim to further support urologists and other health care professionals in the effective, evidence-based management of male LUTS/BPH. As such, new evaluation and preoperative testing statements have been recommended, as well as a new section added on the medical management of BPH to include guidance on alpha blockers, 5-ARIs, PDE5s, combination therapy and acute urinary retention outcomes.

"The prevalence and the severity of LUTS in the aging male can be progressive and is an important diagnosis in the healthcare of patients," said Lori B. Lerner, MD, chair of the guideline development panel and associate professor, urology, Boston University School of Medicine. "We believe this revised guideline will provide a useful, evidence-based clinical reference for the medical and surgical management of lower urinary tract symptoms attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia."

BPH and ensuing LUTS is a significant health issue affecting millions of men each year. Understanding the nuances of this health issue presents significant opportunities for future discovery, including understating the role of inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, obesity, and environmental factors in etiology on this health issue, as well as the role of behavior modification, self-management, and evolving therapeutic algorithms in both the prevention and progression of disease.

The full text of the amended clinical guideline is now available online at www.AUAnet.org/Guidelines.

Members of the BPH Guideline Panel: Lori B. Lerner, MD; Kevin T. McVary, MD; Michael J. Barry, MD; Anurag Kumar Das, MD; Manhar C. Gandhi, MD; Steven A. Kaplan, MD; Tobias S. Kohler, MD; Leslie Martin, MD; J. Kellogg Parsons, MD; Claus G. Roehrborn, MD; John T. Stoffel, MD; Charles Welliver, MD

