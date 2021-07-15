American Urological Association Welcomes New Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

In his new role, Manocha will be responsible for developing and driving the Association's global technology roadmap and agenda, including the introduction of new programs relating to infrastructure and security, online and digital strategy, business analysis and project management, as well as information systems and application development.

Manoch, who brings more than 20 years of technical expertise and innovation most recently served as Director of Applications for the Maryland Department of Human Services where he developed, deployed and implemented the public facing Total Human-services Integrated Network (MD THINK), a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform that enables multiple state agencies to deliver integrated health and human services programs to the state's most vulnerable residents. Prior to working for the State of Maryland, Manocha led the technical services and operations, including large federal and commercial client portfolios involving telehealth and global managed service business lines, for Iron Bow Technologies.

"Raj is a hands-on leader who brings exceptional technical expertise and vast business acumen to the CTO position based on his leadership roles within global corporations, non-profit associations and state and federal organizations," says Michael T. Sheppard, Chief Executive Officer, CPA, CAE. "We are excited to welcome a senior leader of Raj's caliber to our team and look forward to his many contributions."

Manocha holds a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, a Bachelor of Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, as well as several information technology and business process certifications including Lean Six Sigma.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

