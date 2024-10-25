American Values 2024 (AV24) Launches $2.5M Campaign in Pennsylvania

Featuring MAHA Alliance Commercials and "Kennedy for Trump" Ads Alongside Statewide Ground Game Ahead of Presidential Election

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Values 2024 (AV24), announces its $2,500,000 campaign which includes mobilizing a significant ground presence of Kennedy supporters in conjunction with a billboard truck campaign rolling across key counties in Pennsylvania from today through the election on November 5th. Focus areas outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh include Bucks County, Bethlehem, Luzerne, and Eerie. Additionally, AV24 will have a presence at all major sporting events including the Steelers vs NY Giants game.

Advert Advert

Pennsylvania, long recognized as a pivotal swing state, could very well decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. With its significant allocation of electoral votes, Pennsylvania remains one of the most coveted prizes for any candidate. Swing states like Pennsylvania are expected to determine the victor, and as the race tightens, polls show these contests are in a statistical dead heat. As Trump continues to gain momentum, all eyes are on Pennsylvania, where a narrow margin could tip the scale and ultimately shape the future of the nation.

In a concerted effort to appeal to female voters, the billboard truck campaign features multiple messages: one highlights chronic disease in children, while the second showcases Trump and Kennedy; encouraging Kennedy supporters to join the former Presidential candidate in voting for Trump.

Another truck features four of the many strong women who support Kennedy and Trump (Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy's former running mate; Tulsi Gabbard, former Presidential candidate; Dr. Casey Means; and independent journalist Jessica Reed Kraus).

"Our strategy is to show women they are part of a powerful collective—millions strong—who will stand together on Election Day to vote for Trump and the team of MAHA women backing him. Party lines aside, women are the key to securing our children's future and driving lasting change," said Candace McDonald, CEO of AV24.

Women consistently vote at higher rates than men, and in Pennsylvania—where elections are decided by razor thin margins —their turnout could be the deciding factor in the 2024 presidential race. Through the "Make America Healthy Again" platform, we are appealing to women, particularly in key suburban areas of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. These areas will be critical in determining the state's outcome, so it's crucial that we reach them before the November 5th election. Their voices and votes could ultimately shape the direction of the country."

In partnership with Mighty American Strikeforce, (MASF) who has been mobilizing people in swing states for two decades, AV24 is supporting an effort to get hundreds of volunteers in Pennsylvania to get out the vote for Donald Trump. In the past two weeks dozens of supporters have volunteered their time to canvas neighborhoods in support of this effort. Many hundreds more are expected to join the movement. MASF was credited as playing a pivotal role in Trump's 2016 victory in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"The "MAHA" effect has been immediate in Pennsylvania. Both Kennedy supporters and die-hard MAGA supporters proudly wear MAHA gear as they canvass for Trump.

Canvassers sport Trump, MAGA, MAHA and MASF gear creating a synergy fueling excitement and energy on the ground in Pennsylvania," said Michael Kane, AV24's Grassroots Manager.

Earlier this month, AV24 released the findings of a Zogby poll which found Kennedy supporters in swing states, like Pennsylvania, will determine the 2024 election outcome. The findings revealed that 56% of Kennedy supporters shifted to President Trump upon RFK's campaign suspension. This represents a 22% margin of victory for Trump among this cohort compared to the second-nearest candidate, Vice President Harris. 35% of Kennedy supporters that are still undecided are open to changing their vote to Trump by election day. AV24's efforts to mobilize Kennedy supporters in Pennsylvania play a vital role in helping Trump win this key state.

About American Values 2024 (AV24)

American Values 2024 (AV24) is a super PAC committed to educating and mobilizing voters to elect candidates who will restore and protect the soul of democracy in the United States. Our long-term vision is to build a movement starting at the local level to create a national groundswell to address the critical issues our country faces. Today, AV24 supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vision for a healthy America. AV24 is co-founded by Mark Gorton (Chairman of Tower Research Capital) and Tony Lyons (President of Skyhorse Publishing).

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

[email protected]

2132009638

SOURCE American Values 2024